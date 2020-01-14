16-man Louth GAA football development committee revealed

The newly-appointed football development committee will meet for the first time on Friday night to review and discuss the various Louth teams.

Assembled by county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, the delegation’s task is to assess what and where The Wee County can improve at the elite level.

Fitzpatrick confirmed the committee members at last Monday night’s gathering in Darver.

It includes: Seamus O’Hanlon, Alan Page, Colin Kelly, Eamonn McEneaney, John Levins, JP Rooney, David Brennan, Derek Crilly, Michael Matthews, Shane Lennon, Martin Farrelly, David Reilly, Pat Mulligan, Pat Butterly, Ray Finnegan and Ken Rooney.