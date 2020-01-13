'All I want is a connection' - Fitzpatrick to form committee of former Louth GAA players

Peter Fitzpatrick plans to piece together a committee of former players charged with reviewing the health of Louth’s inter-county teams.

The County Board chairman is intent on seeing an improvement in results and performances, and has been vocal on the point since replacing Des Halpenny on December 16.

Fitzpatrick claims to have been in talks with almost a dozen ex-county stars as he tries to form the body.

“I’ve contacted about 10 ex-inter-county players from Louth to form a committee and we’re then going to look at all aspects of our inter-county football teams, from the seniors to junior, U20, minor, etc,” the Clan na Gael clubman told The Democrat.

“For the last number of years Louth has been very unsuccessful on the pitch. People think that it’s maybe due to money, but I’m trying to get experience together and compare what it was like when they were playing to now.

“There has to be some kind of a format to improve our state, because we just can’t carry on the way we’re going.

“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on the stadium at the moment, but we can’t take our eyes off the problems. The most important thing is football in Louth and we have to make sure we’ve the best players playing inter-county and that they’re getting the best preparation.

“I, for one, would like to see a bit more success on the playing field, at underage and senior.”

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, presided over a separate gathering of Drogheda and Dundalk clubs last week in a bid to devise underage strategies and ways forward.

And the chairman is encouraged by how the meetings went, with primary and second level schools next on the agenda.

“We’d a fantastic meeting in Drogheda; nearly 50 people were there and it means people are interested,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I was very impressed with the five clubs in Drogheda, because they all want to see young people playing football and working together.

“The same numbers turned up at the Imperial Hotel on Friday night and we’d a very good conversation.

“It’s about them giving their ideas and us giving ours. We’re going to meet again in the next four or five weeks and I think that’s good, good that we’re all communicating.

“The topic for the nights was solutions and in fairness, there was no negativity. Everybody got the opportunity to speak their mind. A lot of very experienced people came along on both sides.

“We’re working very closely with the clubs. I’m going to try to meet as many clubs as I can over the next number of months, to see and ensure we can get a system in place whereby we can all work well together.

“A lot of clubs give out that there is no connection, and we need that. For example, I was in Cooley on Thursday night and they’re having a weekend in the summer, a Nathan Carter concert, so I’m trying to get clubs to let the CCC know of anything they have on over the coming year. Let’s work together. Now is the time.

“All I want is a connection between the County Board and the clubs. It’s a volunteer’s game and we all want to work together to benefit Louth football.”