Clann Naofa Boxing Club to host Leinster Championships

The Leinster Boxing Championships, catering for boys’ and girls’ categories one, two and three, are to be held at Clann Naofa Boxing Academy on Saturday, March 14.

“It is a great privilege and honour to be selected for the third time to host the Leinster Championships”, says the club’s head coach James O’Neill, who is also an Irish coach. The honour is “a major event for the disadvantaged area of Muirhevnamor”.

He added: “Unfortunately, due to anti-social behaviour, more often Murihevnamor gets a lot of bad press. However, we have amazing facilities within our community and a lot of community volunteers, which hosting this event will showcase.

“I am extremely proud of all the hard work that is carried out by numerous volunteers in various projects that ultimately all works towards keeping our young and vulnerable generations off the streets and away from alternative lifestyles

“Within our community, Clann Naofa boxing club provides our children and adolescents with a safe environment to grow and prosper.”

Since its founding 21 years ago, Clann Naofa boxers have won over 130 Irish titles and more than 140 at provincial level, while Shauna O’Callaghan, Evelyn Igaro, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Nasia have won European medals, with the former pair also reaching world championship status.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each individual person who has volunteered many times over the years and express our sincere gratitude for your continued support for the up and coming Leinster Boxing Championships,” Mr O’Neill added.

“Everyone is welcome on the day and any local businesses wishing to help sponsor the event, your help would be greatly appreciated.”