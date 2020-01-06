REPORT | Dundalk FC set to lose attacking star McGrath

Jamie McGrath looks set to end his three-season stay with Dundalk FC and sign for a club in England.

The Athboy native, according to LMFM news, is weighing up several offers and wasn't present for the beginning of The Lilywhites' pre-season on Monday.

Out of contract, McGrath's future has been the subject of much speculation over the winter months, with Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth confirming on a few occasions that the club were still in contact with the 23-year-old.

The former St. Patrick's Athletic player has won two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division crowns, the FAI Cup and a pair of EA SPORTS Cups in his time with the champions.