Major reduction in Louth GAA walkovers during 2019

There was a 40 percent reduction in walkovers during the 2019 season, according to figures released by the Louth GAA CCC at Convention.

Of the 628 adult matches scheduled to take place over the year, 33 failed to go ahead due to teams either failing to field or withdrawing from the competition, down from 58 in 2018 and 55 the campaign before.

Twenty-one of the walkovers involved games in Divisions Four, Five and Six - the reserve leagues - with no first-team competitions suffering from teams failing to field.

Division Five was the most prolific in this regard, nine of the 66 matches there seeing points awarded without the affairs having taken place.

There was a marked improvement in the bottom tier, only four games having to be postponed compared to 20 in 2018.

In his report, CCC secretary Declan Byrne noted the effectiveness of the splitting up of Division Three into 3A and 3B, containing six and eight teams respectively.

“A 40 percent reduction in walkovers/failure to field is a massive improvement and a clear indication that we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

“With the number of walkovers in our main leagues dropping to zero thanks mainly to the newly formatted Divisions 3A and 3B, we hopefully appear to have solved one major issue.

“However, Divisions Four, Five and Six are still the major source of clubs’ failures to field with 21 of the total 29 walkovers (at adult level) happening in these divisions.

“Maybe allowing more combined teams in these divisions may help reduce these numbers also. It is certainly something that should be discussed sooner rather than later.”

On the hurling front, Mr Byrne proposed more combination teams due to the dropping numbers within some clubs. He said: “The issue needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency by the incoming committee”.