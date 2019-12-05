O'Neill encourages 'proactive' approach from members after being re-elected Louth LGFA chairman

Liam O’Neill was returned as chairman of Louth LGFA at last Monday night’s Convention meeting held in Ardee.

The Cooley Kickhams clubman was unopposed for a second year in the position, while the sitting secretary, Angela O’Neill, was also ratified for a second year in her role.

Indeed, there was little change of the executive, with Johann Fedigan continuing as treasurer.

In his address to clubs, Mr O’Neill complimented the All-Ireland winning Louth U16 and adult teams, and thanked their respective managements, led by Martin Duffy and Darren Bishop respectively.

The chairman referred to the strong club season in which, he said, the standard of finals was perhaps the best ever.

All sponsors, including Defy, Dundalk Credit Union, Blackstone Motors and Lenra Construction, were thanked for their efforts during the year, as were members of all the county committees,

Furthermore, Mr O’Neill made an appeal for new referees to come forward, while congratulating David Loughran and Paul Burke on their membership of the national referees’ panel.

The issue of discipline also arose in the chairman’s report. He highlighted a few “unresolved issues” that he finds “hard to believe”.

He finished by encouraging members to remain “proactive” in ensuring Louth LGFA continues its strides forward.