Hasletts celebrate with a big-price double at Dundalk Stadium, writes Joe Carroll

It’s good to have a winner, and better, of course, to have a double. And when the two go off at odds of 8/1 and 6/1, well, that’s something to really celebrate, especially if you’re a punter.

Florence and Gordon Haslett, long-time supporters of racing at Dundalk, usually run their greyhounds under the Messan prefix, and when ‘Rocks’ skated up in Friday’s opener at Dowdallshill, having shown at 8/1 on Mickey Rooney and Paul Connolly’s boards, the Lisburn couple would have been well pleased with their night’s work.

But there was more to come. Messan Mercury was a runner in the sixth race and got a closing 6/1 quote. Another reason for the Hasletts to be happy. ‘Mercury’ made it his race, coming home one length clear of Dungannon Trader. The time for the 525 wasn’t earth-shattering, 29.66, but the track was heavy, and, really, it wouldn’t have been a real concern to the owners.

There’s a familiarity about the results from the local track of late. No, it’s not that the same dogs are trotting up each night, rather the owner and trainer names attached to them.

Damien Maginn is so far in front in the trainer table he could be given his prize now with no danger of him having to hand it back come the end of the season. The Downpatrick handler sent out Lisacaha Ice to score an impressive 360 win on Friday’s card, adding to his considerable tally. And there was also a win for second-place trainer, Willie Mullan, from Derry. Another

“Santro” clicked, while joint-owners, Juliet Aldridge and Vincent McGuinness, whose names were linked to final race scorer, Rosehill Joy, weren’t standing on the podium for the first time.

Noticeable in recent times by their absence – from the card as well as the winners’ list – have been local representatives. As said here a number of times in recent weeks, the ranks have thinned considerably over the past few years, and that being the case the number of prizes being kept at home, so to speak, is bound to have reduced.

But nothing creates more interest – and banter, of course – than when there’s a scorer from around these parts. At a time when there’s a major look into the past about to be taken with the launch of ‘The Story of Dundalk Stadium’ on Monday night next, a glance in the other direction with a view to reactivating kennels, or opening new ones, should be given some consideration.