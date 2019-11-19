Three nominated for Louth County Board chairman as big names emerge for other posts

Peter Fitzpatrick, Fra Kieran and Declan Byrne will contest the chairman’s election at next month’s Louth GAA Convention.

Clan na Gael clubmen Fitzpatrick and Kieran had signalled their intention to run some time ago, while it's believed Byrne only made a final decision in the lead-up to yesterday's (Monday) deadline.

There will also be a clash for the vice-chairman’s role, with Hunterstown Rovers’ Seán McClean to oppose the incumbent Paddy McMahon (Sean O’Mahony’s).

St. Kevins’ Bob Doheny, who previously served five years as PRO, has been nominated for secretary, the void Kieran has filled for the maximum term. It’s understood, though, that he will be challenged for the post by outgoing chairman Des Halpenny (John Mitchel’s), who was County Board secretary between 2010 and 2014.

Halpenny, The Democrat has learned, has been nominated for several other positions, including the Central Council post which Pat Toner is bidding to hold on to.

Sitting PRO Frieda Halpenny (John Mitchel’s), who was elected earlier this year, was not nominated by the time of our deadline (Monday), but a submission was anticipated. There will be competition for her job, though, with Mark Byrne (Naomh Máirtín) having been put forward.

The sitting treasurer and vice-treasurer, Aidan Berrill (Naomh Máirtín) and Aidan Halpin (Mattock Rangers), are set to be returned without rivalry.

St. Patricks’ Pádraig O’Connor and the aforementioned O’Connell’s member, Byrne, are hopeful of being re-elected to Leinster Council, although Des Halpenny is mooted to be contending here too.

Paul Aspell (Dreadnots), Coaching & Games Officer, is set to have a clear pathway to ratification to continue in the role, while the positions of Clodagh McClean (Hunterstown) and Dermot Clarke (Sean McDermott’s), the respective Irish Langauge and Children’s Officers, were unknown, albeit they will likely be returned should they run.