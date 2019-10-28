Saturday's great meeting at Dundalk Stadium for The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre, writes Joe Carroll

But for the immense presence of Ardnasool Jet, Blame The Game could well be included on the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup roll of honour. Ardnasool won the title in August of last year and then retained it seven months later.

As he closed in on his second win, the Donegal Dynamo had Blame The Game as one of his main challengers. But on semi-final night, Blame The Game enjoyed no luck in running and was eliminated.

The Martin Lanney-trained runner got a place in the consolation final, and about 20 minutes before Ardnasool again proved supreme, he put a lot of daylight between himself and the rest, winning by just over four lengths in 21.10, a time that compared with the 20.97 recorded in the main event.

While Ardnasool Jet has been retired to stud after suffering a career-ending injury, Blame The Game continues to rack up the wins. The English-owned dog is now on 19 from 33 having taken the runner-up spot in nine of his other races. His most recent win came on Friday night last at Dundalk Stadium, where he has done most of his racing.

Going from five in an Open 360, the Lanney runner had only to pass the fast-starting Cricket Ball to make certain of victory. He went on to win by almost three lengths, registering a time – 18.62 – that was a little less than two lengths off Kildallon Ranger’s track record.

Next up for the Paul Matthews-bred son of Laughil Blake and Rios Girl is an outing at Shelbourne Park’s Night of the Stars, a meeting at which Ardnasool Jet was successful last year.

Another of last Friday night’s Dowdallshill highlights was the finish to the concluding 525. The grader could take a bow here – the entire field was covered by less than a length at the finish, with victory going to the Derry runner, Foulkscourt Blue, who had, needless to say, only a short-head to spare over the runner-up.

Last week’s headline- maker, Damien Maginn, recorded another double, and by adding to his tally on Saturday night, completed an eight-day period with nine winners, two of them coming at Lisburn’s Drumbo Park.

Dromiskin trainer, Ambrose Quinn, was in double-winning form over the weekend, scoring with Larl Harry and Tammen Trooper, and Clogherhead’s Michael Kelly sent Beretta Ella to win one of the heats in the Fastfix Novice 525.

Saturday night’s meeting was a benefit for The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre in Dundalk, and the organisers must have been very pleased with the excellent support they received from the public and greyhound fraternity.