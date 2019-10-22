Damian Maginn has the night of dreams at Dundalk Stadium

Damian Maginn had one of those nights at Dundalk Stadium that trainers can only dream of. The Downpatrick handler brought four runners to Saturday night’s meeting, and, yes, all of them trotted up. The four-timer was a follow-on to the winner he had on Friday night.

As said here before, Maginn has one of the most consistent kennels about, regularly sending out winners. None of his winners were odds-on, but he must be a very stingy price to finish the season as the track’s leading trainer.

It all started to go right in the second race, Cosy Up making it two from four with a comfortable win over the 525. Then came the start of the hat-trick. Baytown Orphelia made a smart break from four in a sprint, and was never headed after that.

Ciaras Swift was led by Fridays Flight, but a power-packed finish saw the daughter of stud dog of the moment, Droopys Jet, make it over the line with a half-length to spare from Fridays, who represents another of the North’s leading kennels, Paul Whyte’s in Donegal.

Maginn’s night to remember was completed with Bayview Pencil returning to top form with at 525 win in 28.84. For the record, Kilbride Ninja, was the trainer’s Friday night’s winner.

Saturday night’s card had a novice sprint competition final as its stand out, and here Lady Lewis was attempting to give John Lynch a second successive win. A tardy start, however, spoiled the Haggardstown runner’s chances, but she did well to take third.

The winner looked good. Bought out of the Thurles Sales in August for a fee that wouldn’t have broken his new owners’ bank, Diegos Captain was the dominant force throughout the 400, and in crossing the line just over six lengths clear of his nearest rival clocked an excellent 21.29.

Juliet Aldridge and Vincent McGuinness would appear to have a decent prospect on their hands, worth considerably more than what they shelled out two months ago.

Patsy Mellon got the reward his patience deserved when Sisnemesis Esel raced to victory on Friday night. The Dowdallshill man trains the black for former bookmaker, Seán Lawless, and hasn’t had the best of luck, Esel winning just once previously.

But it all came right this time. Running from six in a 525, Esel, another son of Droopys Jet, battled gamely to score by a length-and-a-half from Hot Sun in 29.67.

Sisnenesis Esel entered the winners’ circle soon after Painted Paws maintained the good run Colm Farrelly’s representatives have been on in recent weeks. Close up to a smart winner last time out, the home-bred took full advantage of a trap six draw to win by just over a length from Droopys Megan, bringing his score to eight.