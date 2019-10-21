INSIDE TRACK | If only Sam had found the mark much earlier in Sunday's Louth senior final

How much would ace Naomh Máirtín forward, Sam Mulroy, love to be able to play it again? A few weeks ago, Sam’s team put Geraldines to the sword with a couple of goals.

Máirtín’s were out in the Louth senior football final on Sunday, hoping to prevent Newtown Blues from winning three successive titles, but more important than that, bring the Joe Ward Cup to storied Monasterboice for the first time with a win to avenge last year’s defeat by the same opposition.

The odds, around 2/1, were against the team known as ‘The Jocks’ before the game, but they would have been in double figures less than 15 minutes from the start.

At that point Blues were nine points to the good, Máirtín’s still waiting to trouble the umpires (as they used say in the very best of match reports back in the day). It was even worse at the break, the score standing at 2-5 to 0-3. But, as you would expect from them, Máirtín’s rallied, piling on the pressure when they came out for the second half. They needed scores and had chances to get them. Those that came by the way of frees were let go by Mulroy.

Still, the men in the darker of the blue jerseys kept plugging away, and when it had seemed for a long stretch as if they were going to be routed, they gave themselves a wee chance with an injury-time goal, which fell to no other than SM.

It brought it to 2-9 to 1-9, the final scoreline doing nothing to underline the dominance Blues had exercised throughout the 60 minutes-plus. The football being played by today’s Newtown Blues side is much different from that of the 1960s’ edition; but it’s a winner, better than anything else others throughout the county have had to offer at championship level over the past three years.