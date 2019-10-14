Bellurgan's Tully Cup exit hinges on controversial red card

Tully Bookmakers' Challenge Cup

Bellurgan United 0-1 Trim Celtic

Sunday’s Tully Cup quarter-final hinged on the 48th-minute dismissal of Bellurgan United midfielder Daniel McDonald.

Booked in the first half, the youngster appeared to have won the ball in a challenge in the referee’s eyes, only for the linesman to alert the whistler, who awarded a free-kick from which Trim scored the only goal, before producing McDonald’s second yellow card.

The defeat was devastating for Bellurgan who, while still involved on Kilmessan Shield, FAI and Leinster fronts, must be feeling as though their season has taken a hit, especially having played most of the football in the first half.

Jason McConville’s team went close to a breakthrough on numerous occasions, forcing a double-figure tally of corners. Trim’s custodian had to be at his best to prevent the Premier Division champions from falling behind.

After conceding, Bellurgan wobbled, but closed the affair strongly and twice Ciarán Sheelan went very near to levelling, the last of his efforts - an overhead kick - grazing the outside of the upright as United exited in rueful circumstances.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Owen Traynor, Stephen Finnegan, Ray Finnegan, Gerard Browne; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Danny O’Connor, Owen Armstrong, Coran Lindsay; Ciarán Shelan

Subs: Jake McArdle, Joe Needham