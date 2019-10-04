Details of Dundalk FC season awards and how fans can vote for their winners

Dundalk FC will announce the Supporters’ Player of the Season ahead of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy lift at Oriel Park on Friday, October 25.

Champions in five of the past six years, Dundalk have not held an end-of-season awards ceremony since 2014, but have confirmed that they will make a number of presentations before their final game of the campaign against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and Supporter of the Year will be named on the pitch prior to kick-off against the Saints.

Dundalk will open voting for Supporters’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season on Monday, October 14, through the club’s official website, along with nominations for Supporter of the Year. Voting and nominations will remain open until Sunday October 20.

Everyone who votes will enter a free prize draw for one of the three pairs of VIP tickets to the last game of the season – including refreshments in the boardroom and the best seats in the house.