Lure of further silverware will keep Dundalk FC 'hungry and fighting for places' over remaining league games

Gary Rogers says the lure of more silverware “should keep everyone hungry and fighting for places” as Dundalk FC look to close out their Premier Division campaign in style over the next month ahead of two finals in November.

The League champions and EA SPORTS Cup holders are on course to become only the second-ever club to win the domestic treble – following in the footsteps of Derry City in 1989 – after booking their Extra.ie FAI Cup final date with Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on November 3.

Michael Duffy’s sweet last-minute strike saw off a dogged Sligo Rovers in Sunday’s semi-final at a jammed Showgrounds as Dundalk extended their club record to 30 domestic games undefeated.

That run consists of 27 wins and three draws. Derry are the only team to hold them during that period, all on 2-2 scorelines, and the third-placed Candystripes have European qualification – and some revenge – on their mind when they visit Oriel Park this Friday night (7:45pm).

Declan Devine’s side will be sore having lost out in both the FAI Cup and EA SPORTS Cup to Dundalk. However, Rogers insists that despite already clinching the league title last week, The Lilywhites will be keen to impress with Cup final places up for grabs.

They could, too, still reach 92 points with four games still remaining, with the league record currently 87, set by them just 12 months ago.

“I think you’ve got to treat them like you would any game in the league,” Gary said, as Dundalk’s focus turns to completing their league schedule over the next four Fridays.

“Now that there’s a Cup final there at the end of it, that will keep the intensity up in the games. You want to achieve as many points as you can. For me, I want to keep as many clean sheets as possible. Lads want to be going into the Cup final in good form and as sharp as possible, because you’re going to need to be to go and win it.

“Friday is important for Derry for the European places, but there is serious competition for places all over our squad and lads will want to be playing as well as they can.

“We know there’s a Cup final to look forward to and the Unite the Union Cup (against Linfield on November 8 and 11) as well, so there is a lot at stake and a lot of opportunities to pick up some more silverware. That should keep everyone hungry and fighting for places.”

Dundalk have been in the form of their lives and will be red-hot favourites going into their Aviva Stadium decider with Rovers next month. Their treble dream is within touching distance, but Rogers has warned that a Cup final is about “who turns up”.

“We’re 90 minutes away from it now, we’ll prepare as best we can and give it everything we’ve got to achieve that,” the 38-year-old stopper said on the treble.

“There’s no secret – you want to win a Cup final, regardless of whether it’s just on its own; now that it’s part of a treble, it would be even more special if we can do it.

“To be honest, I don’t care who we were playing. It wouldn’t make any difference. No matter who you play in the Cup final, it’s always going to be difficult. The fact that it’s Rovers, it’s a big challenge as well. We’ve had good battles with them this season and thankfully we’ve come out on top in most of them. It’s something to look forward to.

“When I played with Sligo (in the 2013 final), we played Drogheda up there and we were strongly fancied to win it.

“We got a real tough game and, like on Sunday, we got a last-minute winner. It’s on the day, it’s who turns up and plays to their potential. Hopefully, we can do that.”