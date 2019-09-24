Vinny Perth wants his Dundalk FC players to “go bananas” and he is hoping that there will be five trophies at their end-of-season party, with The Lilywhites’ relentless quest for silverware now set to extend into November.

Perth allowed the squad to celebrate on Monday night after their record-breaking run of results sealed the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in style, as they saw off Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park to move 15 points clear at the top of the table with just four games remaining.

The league crown – secured with a month to spare – adds to the EA SPORTS Cup and President’s Cup that Dundalk have already bagged this year, and they could complete a quintuple with the Extra.ie FAI Cup and Unite the Union Champions Cup.

The next leg, and final part of the recognised domestic treble, is the FAI Cup, with Dundalk facing a tricky trip to Sligo Rovers in the semi-final on Sunday. The players enjoyed a deserved night on the tiles to toast the title, but it’s quickly back to business on Tuesday.

“It means the world to get it done,” Perth said after the final whistle blew on the league race. “We’ve got a game on Sunday, we’ve got an All-Ireland final ahead of us as well, so we can target them as best we can. Ultimately, we could be out of the FAI Cup on Monday morning.

“We’ll enjoy tonight. I want the players to celebrate as best they can, and then I’ll have to curtail their celebrations tomorrow and say ‘you’ve got to refocus’.

“Then come the end of the season, they can go bananas – I’d expect them to do that and I want them to do that. Nobody should take what this team does for granted. Don’t take them for granted – they’ve brought this club onto a new level and a higher level.”

Dundalk had started the season slowly, picking up just 15 points from the first 27 available, with only four wins from their opening nine games. That led to question marks over Perth, John Gill and Ruaidhrí Higgins, who were under extreme pressure in the shadow of Stephen Kenny.

How Dundalk’s management team and players responded to their back-to-back defeats in April has been extraordinary, with 65 points accumulated from the last 69 on offer to leave their opponents for dust.

“We have a brilliant backroom staff and the medical staff have had to be really busy this year,” Perth said, before adding particular praise for Higgins.

“To be fair, in particular Ruaidhrí is probably the one that nobody talks too much about. It’s his first year. I know how difficult that role is. A lot of the time you’re in the background and you’re not really seen, how hard he’s working.

“He’s the one that gets the players at it and going in training during the week and he was brilliant this year for us and he deserves huge credit.”

Perth had massive shoes to fill this year in replacing Kenny, and his performance in the dugout – masterfully handing a squad that at times was decimated with injury – should not be underestimated as he has led Dundalk to their easiest-ever title success.

On Kenny’s departure, Vinny said: “We’ve lost a lot of big names, big characters in this club over the years. We lost Towell, Horgan, Boyle, we lost Hoban after winning the league that time, we lost Finn who was important to us at the time, and a couple of other big names. Then, ultimately, we lost Stephen.

“To be fair, the core group have stayed strong and kept going. Gartland, Massey, Shields, Gannon, Mountney – they were all there through thick and thin, and they deserve everything they get.”