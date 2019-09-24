How Twitter reacted to Dundalk FC's league title victory

Dundalk FC - champions of Ireland. For the 14th time.

The Lilywhites saw off Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park last night to finalise the title party.

Here's how Twitter reacted

Delight... love...

I love Dundalk, I love Vinny Perth, I love John Gill, I love Chris Shields and I love every single one of you. — ЯЦБ'ФT (@rubot) September 23, 2019

There won't be a cow milked in the Sing Li chip van tonight...#DundalkFC #LOI https://t.co/Uashe4qjRJ — Jake Walsh (@JakeWalshMusic) September 24, 2019

What A fuckin Night ⚫️⚪️ and what a strike by this man @DundalkFC pic.twitter.com/zKJWpaMa7w — Sophie Smith (@sophiesmith1428) September 23, 2019

I fucking love Dundalk FC what a team ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️ September 23, 2019

Ohhh @Dano_kelly magic he wears a magic he could of stayed at bohs he didn't fancy that, he dribbles with his left foot he dribbles with his right and when we win the league again we'll sing this song all night — Jonto (@Curtis__94) September 23, 2019

Those involved...

Champions again ....⚫️⚪️ — Jamie McGrath (@jamie_mc_gra) September 23, 2019

Trap 1 and trap 6 Ringsends finest pic.twitter.com/4Vl2Ib6tpC — Daniel Kelly (@Dano_kelly) September 23, 2019

League Championsboys were unreal tonight and all season — Jordan Flores (@JordanFlores199) September 23, 2019

A terrific game of football in which Rovers played their full part. Many congratulations to Vinny, the players, all the staff and all the supporters. Enjoy your evening. @DundalkFC Champions of Ireland - never stops sounding great! #DundalkFC — mark devlin (@markdevlin7) September 23, 2019

DANIEL CLEARY!!!!!!!

And they said it was all over — Daniel Cleary (@DanielCleary21) September 23, 2019

Hysteria...

“13 up and yous fucked it up” being sung now. Awful pity — Stephen Todd (@UbuntuLad) September 23, 2019

At what point are we gonna have to split Dundalk in two? This dominance just can’t go on. Shambles. — Cian Carroll (@CianByNature) September 23, 2019

5 leagues in 6 seasons, Dundalk should be split in two — Shy Ted (@Gary__Vavasour7) September 23, 2019

Split Dundalk in two. — @Eamon (@sawdust08517649) September 23, 2019

Time to split Dundalk in two? — Conor Philpott (@cphilpott95) August 2, 2016

C'mon The Town!!!!

Rural / Provincial town retains irish league title defeating team from country's capital. #greatestleagueintheworld #DundalkFC — Dalton Dullaghan (@daltondullaghan) September 23, 2019

Champions of Ireland we know what we are #biggestclubinthecountry https://t.co/zL148sucXF — Tiarnan Mulvenna (@tiarnanmul88) September 23, 2019

And a bit of fun...

I hope Shamrock Rovers remember to bring the league trophy they won in may with them when they travel up the M1 later. It needs to go back in its rightful resting place



⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪ — Richie O Connor (@Richieoc2006) September 23, 2019

Just landed in Dublin Airport... now to catch up on everything from @DundalkFC title win last night. #CmonTheTown — Dundalk FC Sydney (@dundalkfcsydney) September 24, 2019