Three Dundalk FC players nominated for August's Player of the Month award

Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban, Daniel Cleary and Michael Duffy have been nominated for the SWAI/SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month award for August.

The @SSEAirtricityLg/@SWAInews Player of the Month for August shortlist is as follows: Pat Hoban (Dundalk), Daniel Cleary (Dundalk), Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Sean Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers) and David Parkhouse (Derry City). pic.twitter.com/AyIQbw8FIe — SWAI (@SWAInews) September 10, 2019

The trio are opposed for the gong by Shamrock Rovers' Michael Duffy and Seán Kavanagh, while David Parkhouse, of Derry City, is also in contention.

Last month's winner, Jack Byrne, is in line to make his Ireland senior debut in tonight's international friendly against Bulgaria.