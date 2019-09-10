SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Three Dundalk FC players nominated for August's Player of the Month award

Dundalk FC's Daniel Cleary and Patrick Hoban have been nominated for the August Player of the Month award. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban, Daniel Cleary and Michael Duffy have been nominated for the SWAI/SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month award for August.

The trio are opposed for the gong by Shamrock Rovers' Michael Duffy and Seán Kavanagh, while David Parkhouse, of Derry City, is also in contention.

Last month's winner, Jack Byrne, is in line to make his Ireland senior debut in tonight's international friendly against Bulgaria.