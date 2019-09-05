RTÉ to screen two of Dundalk FC's upcoming league matches

RTÉ are to screen two of Dundalk FC's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches during September.

The Lilywhites' trip to the RSC to take on Waterford on Friday, September 20, will have a kick-off time of 7:45pm.

Meanwhile, three days later - Monday, September 23 - Dundalk take on Shamrock Rovers in their back fixture at Oriel Park. That outing has a 7:20pm begin time.

It continues Dundalk's hectic schedule, which includes Saturday week's EA SPORTS Cup final away to Derry City.

On Friday night, Vinny Perth's men entertain Cork City at Oriel Park.