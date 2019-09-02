Lethal Byrne brothers combine for 0-17 as Mochta's down Clans to progress to Division One promotion play-off

Division One promotion/relegation play-off semi-final

St. Mochta's 1-26 Clan na Gael 4-5

A superb second half display saw St. Mochta’s secure a place in the Division One play-off final where they will take on Dundalk Gaels for the right to play top-flight football next year.

Clans looked on course for victory when they led by four points at the break at Páirc Mochta, but managed to add just 1-2 to their tally after the restart and as a result have been relegated to Division Two.

It was a memorable night not just for Mochta’s, but also for the Byrne brothers as Declan landed nine points while Ciarán marked his league return with eight in a memorable display of shooting.

The Dundalk side were in fine form in the opening stages and saw Billy Smith open their account with a goal. The same player added a second and Conall McKeever also got in on the act to see his side lead 3-3 to 0-8 at the break.

But the Louth Village men raised their game in the second half and points from the Byrnes and a Craig Lennon goal saw them comfortably over the line.

A Robbie Curran major proved little more than consolation for Clans, whose three-year stint in the top division has come to an end, despite a late campaign revival.

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Philip Englishby, David Lennon; Barry Mulholland, Andrew English, Conor Garland; Declan Byrne (0-9), Eamonn O’Neill (0-1); Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland, Jamie Farrell; Ciarán McMahon (0-3), Ciarán Byrne (0-8), Darren McMahon

Subs: Craig Lennon (1-2), Cormac Smyth (0-2), Brendan Duff (0-1), Paddy Duffy

Clan na Gael: Seán Smyth; Donal Boyle, Robbie Curran (1-0), Brian McDonnell; Cian Callan, Micheal McDonnell, Paul Crewe; Ray McCabe, Adam Lynch; Gerry Curran, Paul Gore, Craig Long; Mark McGeown (0-2), Billy Smith (2-2), Conall McKeever (1-1)

Subs: Kevin Carroll, Jason Cullen, Tiarnan Weldon

Referee: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)