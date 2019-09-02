Mulroy is Naomh Máirtín's star in Cardinal O'Donnell semi-final defeat of Dreadnots

Cardinal O'Donnell Cup semi-final

Naomh Máirtín 2-10 Dreadnots 1-10

Naomh Máirtín booked their place in the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup final thanks to a three-point victory over Dreadnots at Monasterboice.

The home looked in trouble in the early stages, but led by the impressive Sam Mulroy they recovered from a very slow start to come through in the end.

The Clogherhead side were quickly out of the blocks and had the ball in the net through Anthony Williams after three minutes. James Califf (2) and Jay Hughes increased the gap to six before Máirtín’s got off the mark.

IMPROVEMENT

The Jocks improved in the second quarter, but at the break Dreadnots were firmly in control with a 1-6 to 0-4 lead.

Máirtíns’ revival continued in the third quarter as Mulroy’s points continued to see them gradually reduce the gap, before the same player hit the back of the net on 49 minutes to level the game at 1-8 apiece.

Boosted by that score, the home side pushed forward and were rewarded on 55 minutes when sub Conor Whelan added a second goal. A shell-shocked Dreadnots were unable to respond and The Jocks held out to book their place in the decider for the third year in a row.

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Thomas Sullivan, Conor Morgan, John Clutterbuck; Wayne Campbell (0-1), Gavin Mooney; Stephen Campbell, Brian McQuillan, Conor Healy; Sam Mulroy (1-7), JP Rooney (0-1), Eoghan Callaghan

Subs: Conor Whelan (1-0), Graeme McQuillan, Val Leddy (0-1), Adam Winters, Eoin Wright

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Dermot Campbell, Brian Gargan, Derek Shevlin; Barry Faulkner, Conor Clarke, Anthony Williams (1-0); Páraic Smith, James Califf (0-4); Pat Lynch, Peter Kirwan, Liam Shevlin; Jay Hughes (0-6), Carl Monaghan, Pádraig Rath

Subs: David O’Brien, Nathan Sutherland

Referee: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)