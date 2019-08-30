Dundalk FC striker primed to face his ex-team and manager at his former stomping ground

Georgie Kelly believes his old team UCD have the potential to be “a different outfit” under their new boss Maciej Tarnogrodzki, who will be aiming to make it two home wins on the bounce when Dundalk FC visit The Bowl on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm).

Belfield is the first stop on another busy weekend for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders, who also travel to Sligo Rovers on Monday (The Showgrounds, 7:45pm).

UCD – having lost 10-1 to Bohemians last Friday week – stunned St. Patrick’s Athletic, and the League of Ireland as a whole, with a 3-1 win in the Extra.ie FAI Cup recently, in Tarnogrodzki’s first match in charge.

The relegation- threatened Students are adrift at the bottom of the league table with only seven games remaining and must stage a late rally if they are to catch Finn Harps above them.

Kelly – who joined Dundalk from there last summer – is hoping that any upturn in form for his ex-side, following the departure of Collie O’Neill, does not come at a cost to the defending champions.

But he says it will certainly be a difficult assignment at the University.

“It’s another big week for us,” the 22-year-old striker said.

“I was at UCD when Maciej was coaching the U19s. He’s a great manager and knows his football. He knows all those players, so they will be a different outfit and they’ll know exactly how he wants to play. It will be a tough task for us.”

Dundalk have already collected three points at The UCD Bowl this season, back in April, where they went behind to Yoyo Mahdy’s early opener before recovering to win 3-1 thanks to Patrick Hoban, Michael Duffy and Kelly.

As they make up for time lost during their European campaign, Vinny Perth’s team will be playing for the eighth time in 24 days this Friday, and face their ninth game in 27 days next Monday night.

Perth has utilised his squad to its maximum recently, and first-team coach John Gill says the players are fully committed to the cause.

“They’re a very focused bunch – they’re a great bunch to be around,” Gill said.

“They work extremely hard, they’re very dedicated, very professional. We have full confidence in them.”

Right-back Seán Gannon, meanwhile, believes the squad’s fitness levels will help get them through their latest heavy schedule.

“We’re well conditioned,” he added.

“Over the past month or so, I think we’ve been playing at a really, really high level and training hard because we know that, coming into the business end of the season, everyone needs to be right at it.”

Dundalk will be hoping to go to Sligo on the back of a win, and their chances of success in the West may be boosted by a suspension for Bit O’ Red defender Dante Leverock.

The Bermudan international was sent off for a headbutt in last Saturday’s FAI Cup win over Limerick and is expected to receive an additional suspension, which would come into effect from Monday.

Sligo have been inconsistent this season, evidenced by their mixed bag in three games against Dundalk so far, of a win, draw and loss each.

In the meeting at The Showgrounds in April, Romeo Parkes and Leverock scored either side of Hoban’s penalty to give Sligo a 2-1 win, which was Dundalk’s last domestic defeat on the road.

That was also their first loss in Sligo since 2012, and they will hope that normal service is resumed as they edge ever closer to a fifth league title in six years.