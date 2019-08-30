Dundalk FC to face Cork City next week as re-fixture date set for Waterford FAI Cup clash

Dundalk FC will face Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next Friday night following the postponement of their FAI Cup quarter-final trip to Waterford.

The Blues' Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup fixture with Hearts' U21s has been given preference over the FAI Cup game, with the last eight tie to now be played on Monday week, September 9, at 7:45pm.

Meanwhile, new Cork manager Neale Fenn will return to Oriel Park on September 6 for a game which was originally postponed due to Dundalk's European involvement.

Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth isn't best pleased with the FAI Cup debacle, as he outlined to The Democrat earlier in the week.

Tonight Dundalk take on UCD in the league.