Louth senior team ‘not a major priority’ says former manager

Louth’s senior football team is “not a major priority” within the county, according to former manager Pete McGrath.

The Down native, who was in charge for just 10 months up until July 2018, resigned following a qualifier defeat by Leitrim, the 10th defeat in 12 games during his reign.

McGrath, who’s now coaching his home club, Rostrevor, is full of praise for the players he worked with during his stint, but feels “it wasn’t going to happen” under his watch.

“All I can say is the players in Louth, as players and as lads, were very, very good,” the two-time All-Ireland SFC-winning manager told The Irish News.

“The reality is that in Louth the county team, you know, is not a major priority. It really isn’t compared to other counties.

“Division Two was difficult for them. Having said that, they had some very good players and a wonderful set-up, but it just didn’t happen and it wasn’t going to happen.

“I said: ‘Listen, with the best will in the world it’s not going to change…’”