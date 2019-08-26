Extra.ie FAI Cup
Dundalk FC drawn against Premier Division opposition in FAI Cup quarter-final
Extra.ie FAI Cup
Daniel Kelly and Dundalk FC will take on Waterford FC in the last eight of the Extra.ie FAI Cup. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC have been drawn away to Waterford FC in the quarter-finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup
The Lilywhites were the sixth team pulled from Monday morning's draw on RTÉ Radio One.
Vinny Perth's team, seeking to reach a fifth successive Aviva Stadium showpiece, saw off Derry City on Friday night to qualify for the last eight.
Elsewhere, in a repeat of the 1991 decider, Galway United will host Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers entertain UCD, while non-league Crumlin United oppose Bohemians.
The ties will take place over the weekend of September 6-8.
Tonight, Dundalk take on UCD in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on