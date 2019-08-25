Dreadnots ease into SFC last four with victory over O'Raghallaigh's

Anchor Tours SFC quarter-final

Dreadnots 1-21 O’Raghallaigh’s 3-9

Dreadnots made their passage through to a third SFC semi-final in four seasons look seamless in bringing O’Raghallaighs’ campaign to an end in Castlebellingham on Sunday evening.

Wayne McKeever’s men trailed twice early in the affair, but took a firm grip on proceedings after a tepid start to pull convincingly away. The longer the game drifted the further the gap grew, before two late O’Raghallaigh’s goals took the one-sided look off the scoreboard.

Nathan Sutherland fired home a first half major for the Clogherhead men, who were 1-6 to two points in front at one juncture, while James Califf and Liam Shevlin, especially the former, gave an exhibition in point-kicking from range as the contest quickly lost its competitiveness.

To their credit, O’Raghallaigh’s hung in and a penalty goal right on half-time at least gave them something to work off, as their deficit was reduced to 1-9 to 1-5. But Dreadnots quickly put any notion of a comeback on the back burner with the opening three points of the second period; Califf, Conor Faulkner and Sutherland the registrars.

And the dividing margin continued to mount until O’Raghallaigh’s landed two quickfire jabs, courtesy of an OG and Chris Smith’s slithered finish. Though Jay Hughes’ brace guided Dreadnots safely over the victory line.

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Anthony Williams, Brian Gargan, David O’Brien; Barry Faulkner, Pádraig Rath, Derek Shevlin; Páraic Smith, James Califf (0-7, five frees & 45); Pat Lynch (0-2), Dermot Campbell, Liam Shevlin (0-2); Jay Hughes (0-4, frees), Peter Kirwan (0-2), Nathan Sutherland (1-3)

Subs: Conor Faulkner (0-1) for Gargan (HT), Conor Clarke for D Shevlin (43), Carl Monaghan for Kirwan (54), Conor Shevlin for Sutherland (59)

O’Raghallaigh’s: Joe Flanagan; Stephen Murphy, Ciarán Brassil, Chris Smith (1-0); Alan Doyle, Dean Byrne, James Moonan; Robert Mulroy, Eoin Moore (0-2); Brian Smith, Barry Flanagan (0-3, frees), Jack Carr; Daniel Morgan (0-1), Ben Rogan (1-1, 1-0 pen), Ruairi Moore (0-2)

Subs: Olan Walshe for Morgan (43), Scott Byrne for Carr (45), Andrew Rogan for B Smith (47), Tomas Callan for Mulroy (54), Alan Doyle for Murphy (60)

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)