Louth GAA County Board meeting called with one item on the agenda

A meeting of Louth County Board has been called for Wednesday night, August 21, in Darver.

An update on the progress of the county grounds development in Dundalk is the only item on the agenda circulated to clubs in the last 24 hours.

It's to be the first meeting in over two months, since the June gathering where members of the media were asked to leave, sparking a walk-out of seven delegates in protest.

Proceedings will get underway in Darver at 7:30pm.

The special grounds' committee met with Minister for Sport Shane Ross recently to discuss funding and planning for the stadium at DkIT, which is expected to cost upwards on €12 million, albeit sources say the GAA could pay approximately two-thirds of the fee.