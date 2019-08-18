Brian Ward a popular winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Veteran Brian Ward was a popular winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition when he used all his experience to master the strong wind that buffeted the course throughout the day.

The 17 handicapper shot 42pts to claim overall victory by one point from JP Connolly (24) who edged out Declan Curtin (9) on countback for second place.

Ward laid the foundation for his victory on the front nine which he covered in an impressive 23pts.

Having opened with a three point par at the first he was on eight points standing on the fifth tee after a one point six at the fourth.

His response to what proved to be his only double bogey of the day was superb. A three point par at the par three fifth was followed by a four point birdie four at the par five sixth and two point bogey at the seventh. Three point pars at the eighth and ninth meant he had covered those five holes in 15pts and he turned for home knowing he had a chance of a podium finish.

Ward’s back nine was steadiness personified as he reeled off eight two pointers and had a three point par on the index six fifteenth which was playing into the wind.

He signed for a score of 42pts that nobody in the 151 strong field managed to equal and gained some measure of compensation for narrowly missing out on the Veteran’s Prize on Captain’s Day two weeks ago.

Curtin had the consolation of taking Category One, while Fergal McKenna (17) and Noel McGuinness (20) were the other category winners. Cillian Halpenny (19) was the best juvenile, while Zak Alderdice (5) returned the best gross for the third time in a week.

Alderdice will be the club’s only representative in the Irish Boys U16 Open Championship which takes place from Wednesday to Thursday this week in Donabate Golf Club.

Caolan Rafferty’s first visit to the American Amateur Championship ended in disappointment as he failed to make matchplay stages at Pinehurst.

Josh Mackin was in action last week at the British Boys Championship, a competition which our Club Professional Leslie Walker won in 1986, the last time an Irish player was successful in it. Mackin qualified for the matchplay stages but lost to England’s Barclay Brown who eventually reached the semi-finals.

Brendan Lawlor took part in a European Challenge Tour event for the first time when he teed it up in the inaugural ISPS Handa World Invitational which was played at Galgorm Castle and Masserene. He failed to make the halfway cut but did have the satisfaction of leaving several professionals in his wake. He is due to make another appearance on the Challenge Tour at the end of this month in the KPMG Trophy in Belgium.

The Annual Club Classic will be held on Friday, September 13, and the time sheet is now available at the Bar. Entry is €120 per team and must be paid in full when booking a tee time.

Sunday, August 18 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Brian Ward (17) 42pts, J P Connolly (24) 41/20/15pts. Category one (0-12): Declan Curtin (9) 41/20pts, Michael Staunton (11) 40/21/14pts. Category two (13–18): Fergal McKenna (17) 40pts, Michael O’Sullivan (15) 39pts. Category three (19+): Noel McGuinness (20) 39pts, John Oakes (24) 38/19pts. Best Gross: Zak Alderdice (5) 33/19pts. Best Juvenile: Cillian Halpenny (19) 35pts. CSS: 36pts.

Saturday August 17 –Singles Stableford - Ciarán McAteer (20) 39pts, Conor Conroy (10) 38pts. CSS: 36pts.

Wednesday, August 14 - Open Singles Stableford sponsored by Deluxe Bathroom and Tiling – Overall: Robert Treanor (17) 48pts, Gerard Carroll (9) 39pts, Zak Alderdice (5) 38/21pts. Category one (0-13): Niall Martin (8) 38/20/14pts. Category two (14-19): Pat O’Hanlon (17) 38pts. Category three (20+): Oisin Hughes (20) 38pts. Best Gross: Zak Alderdice (5) 33/19pts. Fionn Cunningham (23) 43pts. CSS: 72/36pts.