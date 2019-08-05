Success for Never Better Joe, trained by Catherine Kerr in Castleblayney and Dundalk owner Peter Begley, at Dundalk Stadium

Levante Beach’s progress will be followed with interest, as we say whenever a youngster comes in with a good run. This 19-month-old has sparkled at Dundalk Stadium on the past two Saturday nights, and the likelihood is his future lies elsewhere.

Trained in County Down by Marina McKeown and running in the name of the Dromore-based Dolly Mixtures Syndicate, the son of Droopys Jet and Pots And Pans won his semi-final of a novice stake over the 400 in a tremendous 21.20, having only his second run. He was odds-on to score in the final and duly obliged, going even faster than he did the previous week.

Faster than 21.20? Yes, this time Levante recorded 21.10. That’s Irish Sprint Cup running, and if he can continue in the same vein, maybe when stepping up in distance, there will be certainly more in store for connections than the €650 on offer last Saturday night.

They may be ‘quare’ by name, but there’s nothing unusual about the succession of fine greyhounds Hugh Maguire has turned out from his County Fermanagh kennel over the years. Indeed, many of his runners have been quite exceptional, with quite a few on the distaff side being the foundation of some premier breeding lines.

Maguire gave Quare Act a first run at Dowdallshill on Friday night, and the home-bred ran the track like a veteran, winning over the 400 in quite impressive fashion. The son of Tullymurry Act was drawn in one and didn’t make the smartest of breaks; but he had the lead at the corner and from there ran on to win comfortably.

This was only the lightweight’s seventh race and in bringing up a third win recorded an exceptional 21.21.

As the third race on the same card unfolded, two runners with a combined age of 13 years battled it. One of them, Lisnastrane Gold, stayed on the better to win with a lot in hand, giving the Coalisland five–year-old a 27th win on his 88th outing. The year older, Brannock Shelly (82 races) held on for third place.

The good form being shown by runners from the Quinn kennel in Dromiskin was maintained with Larl Harry winning over the minimum 350 distance. One of six winners on the night to run from the inside berth, the choicely-bred white-and- black registered a fine 18.78. The final race on the card, a 525, went to Never Better Joe, trained by Catherine Kerr in Castleblayney and Dundalk owner, Peter Begley. The Kieran Lonergan-bred led throughout to win easily in his best ever for the distance, 28.63.