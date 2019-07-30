INSIDE TRACK | Having honoured Tony Curran, Clan na Gael to host Tom’s worthy fundraiser

There was a gathering of Clan na Gael folk and others after Tony Curran’s burial last Tuesday, and as always on occasions like these the questions were flying. More later on the one that caused most head-scratching.

Tony Curran was given a great send-off by Clan na Gael, which was entirely appropriate since he, along with his family, gave outstanding service to the Castletown outfit. His work got recognition when he was made a club president - and in a further tribute to the 87-year-old, his family were proud to have the Clan na Gael crest accompany his death notice.

Tony’s wife, Mary, sat on club committees over a number of years and was also a staunch worker with the Louth Minor Board, while his son, Gerry, was a regular with Louth, playing mostly at midfield, and in club football numbered five Louth senior championships among his honours. Gerry’s sons, Robbie and Gerard, are maintaining the family tradition. Sympathy is extended to Mary and her family.

The number of senior club players on the Louth All-Ireland team exercised minds at the get-together in the Clan na Gael centre after the funeral. Some got it right, most didn’t. The answer: Eleven, representing seven clubs, and there were another five in the subs. Junior clubs accounted for the others on the panel of 22.

The seniors: Young Irelands, St. Mary’s, Stabannon Parnells, Naomh Mhuire, Darver Volunteers, Oliver Plunkett’s and the one that caught most out, Sean McDermott’s in Dublin, Kevin Beahan’s club at the time. Hunterstown Rovers, Cooley Kickhams, St. Dominic’s, Geraldines, Newtown Blues and Roche Emmets flew the flag for the junior grade.

Three of those clubs have made their exit and only two are involved in senior. Drogheda’s Naomh Mhuire and St. Dominic’s no longer register, along with Darver Volunteers, who, having jousted with Unknowns for years, joined forces with their fellow parishioners to establish St. Joseph’s, in the early 1960s.

Before leaving Castletown, a word on an upcoming event in which Clans are playing a part. Setting out from St. Mary’s University College on August 6, former Fermanagh footballer, Tom McGrath, is taking in a four-day 100-mile run from Belfast to Dublin, raising funds for Jigsaw Ireland, an organisation whose mission is to help young people with mental health and wellbeing issues. All are welcome to join him along the way.

Tom’s first stop with be at the Burren clubrooms in Co. Down. It then will be on to Clans, where the documentary, “Every Five Minutes”, will be shown. There’ll also be tea, eats, and, as Gerry Duffy puts it, “a bit of craic”.

Next stop is the O’Raghallaigh’s centre in Drogheda, and from there the last leg will take Tom on to Croke Park, where one of the All-Ireland football semi- finals is scheduled.

For further information, check the following: Facebook: tomblacksheep (click video); Wikipedia: Tom McGrath (runner) (Selected runs); and Email: tomrunningman@aol.com. Also available on Amazon is a book, The Black Sheep, which Tom co-wrote with Jared Beasley.

The name Tom McGrath might not resonate with Louth followers, but in 1970, in a game recalled on this page a few weeks back, he lined out for Fermanagh in their defeat of Louth in the All-Ireland U21 semi-final at St. Brigid’s Park. He got involved in a scrimmage that day with another McGrath – Alo – and both had their names taken. All going well, he’ll be reacquainted with the Cooley Kickhams man on August 10.