LIST | Louth GAA SFC, IFC and JFC leading scorers

Louth GAA

Cooley Kickhams' Michael Rafferty tops the CTI Business Solutions IFC scoring chart. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Click here to view reports from last weekend's championship matches.

Anchor Tours SFC

Jim McEneaney (Geraldines) 2-9

Cathal Grogan (St. Patrick's) 0-14

Declan Byrne (St. Mochta's) 0-13

Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O'Mahony's) 0-13

Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues) 0-13

CTI Business Solutions IFC

Michael Rafferty (Cooley Kickhams) 2-10

David Reid (Mattock Rangers) 0-14

Cian Callan (St. Kevin's) 1-9

Lee Crosbie (St. Kevin's) 1-8

Seán Marry (St. Bride's) 1-8

Anglo Printers JFC

Tommy Durnin (Westerns) 5-16

Trevor O’Brien (Glyde Rangers) 5-12

Barry O’Hare (Roche Emmets) 1-21

Darren Weldon (Wolfe Tones) 0-13

Robert Murphy (Na Piarsaigh) 1-10