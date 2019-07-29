Louth GAA
LIST | Louth GAA SFC, IFC and JFC leading scorers
Louth GAA
Cooley Kickhams' Michael Rafferty tops the CTI Business Solutions IFC scoring chart. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Anchor Tours SFC
Jim McEneaney (Geraldines) 2-9
Cathal Grogan (St. Patrick's) 0-14
Declan Byrne (St. Mochta's) 0-13
Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O'Mahony's) 0-13
Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues) 0-13
CTI Business Solutions IFC
Michael Rafferty (Cooley Kickhams) 2-10
David Reid (Mattock Rangers) 0-14
Cian Callan (St. Kevin's) 1-9
Lee Crosbie (St. Kevin's) 1-8
Seán Marry (St. Bride's) 1-8
Anglo Printers JFC
Tommy Durnin (Westerns) 5-16
Trevor O’Brien (Glyde Rangers) 5-12
Barry O’Hare (Roche Emmets) 1-21
Darren Weldon (Wolfe Tones) 0-13
Robert Murphy (Na Piarsaigh) 1-10
