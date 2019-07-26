Tones impress against Dowdallshill to book JFC quarter-final place

Anglo Printers JFC group two

Dowdallshill 2-5 Wolfe Tones 1-13

It may have taken three attempts, but Wolfe Tones finally recorded a victory over Dowdallshill in 2019.

And, the fact that it came in their most important duel, a place in the knockout stages of the JFC at stake, arguably overrides the significance of the ’Hill’s league double over the Drogheda natives.

Five points were in the difference at full-time on Friday night, though the divide between the teams was much more gaping, Tones being the dominant side on a night where their offensive shortcomings were in stark contrast to the clinicalness of Gerry McShane in attack for the Dowdallshill.

The veteran forward kept the ’Hill in contention, despite Pat Conlon’s men being outplayed, hitting all bar one of their scores - a point.

Tones finished with a double-digit tally of wides and forced Paudie Murray into several further interventions. Should they hope to rival for a last four place, they will need to find a more ruthless edge.

The winners struck the game’s first four points and led 1-4 to 0-1 after Danny Ryan’s goal, yet just a point was in the difference by the time Chris Cudden bagged their next score, McShane’s goal providing the tonic Dowdallshill required.

Ahead 1-6 to 1-3 at the break, Martin Smith’s charges hit four of the second period’s opening five points, only for McShane to offer Dowdallshill a lifeline, flicking a ball to the net.

But the final four points were scored by the winners as they booked a second successive knockout stage qualification.

Dowdallshill: Paudie Murray; Cathal Brady, Emmet O’Brien, Darragh Newman; Jack McGailey, Eamon Duffy, David McCrave (0-1); Ciarán Thornton, Paul Flynn; Martin Óg O’Brien, Rian Larkin, Stephen Murray; Gary Corrigan, Gerry McShane (2-4, 0-2 frees), Paddy McKenna

Subs: Dillon Curran, Peter Hughes, Ridwan Bodunrin

Wolfe Tones: Jonathan Lynch (0-1, 45); Paddy Fanning, Taidgh Rock, Alan Fanning (0-1); Cathal Bergin, Niall Smith, Marc Lugoye (0-1); Dean Haggins, Mark Healy (0-1); Paul Fleming (0-1), Garrett Cooney, Sam Kelly; Danny Ryan (1-0), Darren Weldon (0-5, three frees), Chris Cudden (0-1)

Sub: Eoghan O’Shea (0-2)

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)