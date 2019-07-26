Lannléire cruise into JFC last eight after seeing off Cuchulainn Gaels

Anglo Printers JFC group one

Lannléire 5-14 Cuchulainn Gaels 0-9

Alan Murphy and Paul Callan struck 2-3 apiece from play as Lannléire ensured their knockout stage place as group one winners.

The Dunleer men easily fended off Cuchulainn Gaels in the Clans on Friday night, having built a 4-8 to three-point interval advantage.

A contest never threatened to break out with the winners bagging the game’s opening 2-4 in spite of a sluggish start - Pierce Hawkins and Callan the goalscorers within 30 seconds of each other midway through.

Gaels converted from their three first half shots, but Murphy’s clinical brace of majors put more than clear daylight in the difference.

A raft of substitutions took the sting out of Mark Gilsenan’s side, yet Mark Dunne came to the fore with four points, after Callan had begun the half by registering 1-1 - his goal being of the sweetly taken variety.

Gaels battled to the finish and had Eoin McDonald on song. The diminutive No.11 closed with five points, four of which came during a second period purple patch where Cormac Malone’s men more than doubled their interval tally.

Though Lannléire march on, where tougher challenges undoubtedly lie in wait, as Gaels bow out. Based on their efforts in the preliminaries, the men in white are certainly in title reckoning, especially if their forwards continue to fire. It was worth noting that they managed this win - and score - without star marksman Colin Murphy.

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Caoimhín Maher, Thomas Doyle; Gary Monaghan (0-1), Briain McGuinness, Brendan McEvoy; Ian Mulroy, Pierce Hawkins (1-0); Mark Dunne (0-4, one free), Niall Lennon (0-1), Killian Gregory (0-1); Paul Callan (2-3), Alan Murphy (2-3), Bob Murphy

Subs: Ciarán Dunne for Hawkins (20), John Gregory for Maher (HT), Alan Kealy for Lennon (HT), Alan McEvoy for B McEvoy (HT), James Torris (0-1) for Callan (37), Jimmy Kearney for Mulroy (37)

Cuchulainn Gaels: Shane Hynes; James Ward, Martin Hynes, Brendan McKeown; Seamus McCabe (0-1), Micheál McCabe, Jordan Loye (0-1); Francis O’Hagan, Ray Phillips; PJ Elmore, Eoin McDonald (0-5), Jody Keenan (0-1, one free); Paddy O’Hanlon, Cian McDonald (0-1), Brendan O’Hagan

Subs: Brendan Caldwell, Paul O’Hanlon, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)