Dundalk FC's league game against St. Patrick's Athletic refixed for this weekend
Dundalk FC's John Mountney during his team's early-season meeting with St. Patrick's Athletic at Inchicore. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC's league fixture with St. Patrick's Athletic has been refixed for Saturday evening at Richmond Park.
The match, which was due to go ahead on Friday night, was originally postponed to accommodate The Lilywhites' pressing involvement in the Champions League qualifiers.
St. Pat's have announced the game on their website, with kick-off down for 5:30pm.
On Wednesday night, Dundalk face Qarabag of Azerbaijan at Oriel Park.
