Dundalk FC learn possible Champions and Europa League third round opponents

Dundalk FC could face former UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists APOEL of Cyprus in the third qualifying round of this season's competition.

Should The Lilywhites overcome Qarabag of Azerbaijan over their upcoming tie, they have been pitted against the winners of APOEL vs Sutjeska (Montenegro).

If, however, Vinny Perth's charges are knocked out by Qarabag, they face a Europa League qualifier versus the victor of Slovan Bratislava's (Slovakia) fixture with Feronikeli of Kosovo - with the first leg being on foreign shores.

Regardless of what competition Dundalk are in by the third round, their home matches must be played away from Oriel Park.