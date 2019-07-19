GAA
Third annual Patsy Mulholland masters' hurling game to take place this weekend
The third annual Patsy Mulholland masters' hurling game takes place at Páirc Clan na Gael in Dundalk on Saturday night, July 20.
A unique local event, it will see hurlers from a variety of clubs and ages face off on opposing teams for an hour-long game, before retiring to Lennons Gastro Pub on the Castletown Road for a small prize-giving ceremony.
Throw-in is 6:45pm.
Patsy Mulholland died in 2016, having offered a lifetime of service to hurling within the county.
