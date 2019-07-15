Dundalk FC legend Jimmy Dainty passes away

Former Dundalk FC player Jimmy Dainty has passed away at the age of 65.

A winger, he won two league titles and a pair of FAI Cups during his spell with the club through the 1970s, becoming a key part of Jim McLaughlin’s revolution at Oriel Park.

According to club historian Jim Murphy, Dainty made 220 appearances for The Lilywhites in all competitions, scoring 41 times.

He was also twice named as Dundalk's Player of the Year - in 1975-76 and 1976-77 - having signed for the Carrick Road outfit in 1973, when John Smith was manager.

Dainty, who hailed from Birmingham, returned to England after eight years in 1981, following spells with Waterford and Sligo Rovers.

His former team-mate, Dermot Keely, has led the tributes to Dainty on social media.

Very sad news this morning- one of Dundalk's greats. Jimmy Dainty RIP@DundalkFC pic.twitter.com/QJ5c0gV0Ur — Keely's Bar Lanzarote (@keelysbar) July 15, 2019

May he rest in peace.