PREVIEWS | Naomh Malachi and Stabannon can open JFC with wins over Dowdallshill and Cuchulainn Gaels

CUCHULAINN GAELS VS STABANNON PARNELLS

Páirc Clan na Gael - Friday, July 12 - 8:30pm

Stabannon should recover from a miserable league to see off Cuchulainn Gaels.

In David Cluskey, Aonghus Giggins and Bobby Butterly, their scoring power and speed should be too much for the Omeath men.

VERDICT: Stabannon

NAOMH MALACHI VS DOWDALLSHILL

Páirc Clan na Gael - Friday, July 12 - 7:15pm

Ultimately, Naomh Malachi should be too strong, with the scoring power they possess, yet the Hill will be confident of at least making a game of it.

Expect the Mals to win, by six, but it could be tight.

VERDICT: Mals