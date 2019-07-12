Louth GAA
PREVIEWS | Naomh Malachi and Stabannon can open JFC with wins over Dowdallshill and Cuchulainn Gaels
Naomh Malachi's Jack Kirwan played for his club against Dundalk Young Irelands at Páirc Clan na Gael last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CUCHULAINN GAELS VS STABANNON PARNELLS
Páirc Clan na Gael - Friday, July 12 - 8:30pm
Stabannon should recover from a miserable league to see off Cuchulainn Gaels.
In David Cluskey, Aonghus Giggins and Bobby Butterly, their scoring power and speed should be too much for the Omeath men.
VERDICT: Stabannon
NAOMH MALACHI VS DOWDALLSHILL
Páirc Clan na Gael - Friday, July 12 - 7:15pm
Ultimately, Naomh Malachi should be too strong, with the scoring power they possess, yet the Hill will be confident of at least making a game of it.
Expect the Mals to win, by six, but it could be tight.
VERDICT: Mals
