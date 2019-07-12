PREVIEWS | Mattock look to have the beating of Cooley as Roche prepare to open JFC campaign against Nicks

Louth GAA
Nine years on from their meeting in the SFC final, Mattock Rangers’ Daniel Bannon and Brian White of Cooley Kickhams will be in opposition once again in this weekend’s IFC opener in Stabannon.
MATTOCK RANGERS VS COOLEY KICKHAMS
Stabannon - Friday, July 12 - 8:30pm
A clash of two of the intermediate grade’s four Division One teams finishes the Stabannon double-header on Friday, and Mattock ought to get off to a winning start against an out-of-sorts Cooley Kickhams.
The Collon natives won the league fixture of the sides and have their eyes firmly fixed on finally emerging from this championship, following three relatively near misses.
Cooley, meanwhile, are in their second year out of senior and the signs would suggest that that exile will continue.
VERDICT: Mattock
ROCHE EMMETS VS ST. NICHOLAS
Stabannon - Friday, July 12 - 7:15pm
Roche will account for St. Nicholas on Friday night and, in all likelihood, they will do so comprehensively given the Drogheda side’s lowly standing.
Barry O’Hare’s bid to finish as top-scorer should get off to a strong start, too.
VERDICT: Roche
