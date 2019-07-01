Teams and scorers from last weekend's Louth GAA Division Two games

DIVISION TWO

DUNDALK GAELS 1-18 O’CONNELL’S 3-13

O’Connell’s remain in title contention after edging Gaels in a cracker in Dundalk.

The hosts led by two at the break, 1-11 to 2-6, but Cian Doyle’s goal in the second half turned the tide in favour of the Bellingham men, who led by six at one stage, before having to with- stand a late Gaels fightback.

It leaves Gaels in the final play-off spot, with O’Connell’s joint-top.

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; James Lynch, Oisín Murray, Eamonn Kenny; Mark Hanna (0-1), Gary Shevlin, Jason Clarke; Errol Boyle, Jordan Keating; Emmet Lindsay, David McComish (0-1), Niall Hearty; Éanna McArdle (1-4), Barry Watters (0-2), Gerard McSorley (0-5)

Subs: Pádraig Fallon (0-2), Chris Sweeney, Jamie Faulkner

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Emmet Byrne, Keith Ryan, Jason Carroll; Jackie Agnew (0-1), Paul McKeever, Stuart Osborne; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns; Conor Culligan, Andrew Sharkey (0-2), Conor McGill (0-1); Robert Quigley (1-6), Niall Conlon, Cian Doyle (2-3)

ST. FECHIN’S 1-11 YOUNG IRELANDS 0-10

St. Fechin’s took a step closer to the title by seeing off Young Irelands, with Eoghan Duffy’s goal proving decisive.

The winners led 1-5 to five at the break, with Ronan Holcroft in scoring form, but were made to battle in an end-to-end game where Derek Maguire performed strongly for Young Irelands.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Padraic O’Donohoe, Niall McCabe, Danny Burnell; Brian Devlin, Bevan Duffy, Matthew Flanagan; Donal Ryan, Paul Mathews (0-1); Eoghan Duffy (1-0), Joe Corrigan, Harry McCarthy 0-1; Ryan Walsh, Niall Devlin (0-1), Ronan Holcroft (0-8)

Subs: Adam O’Neill, Stephen McEvoy

Young Irelands: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray (0-1), Peter McCourt; Derek Maguire (0-4), Kevin Keelan, Shadam Azeez; Seán McLoughlin, Derek Rogers; Jordan O’Donoghue (0-2), Dermot Mone, Aidan Sheekey (0-2); Cian Ó Náraigh, Mark Savage, Peter Nixon

Subs: Johnny Lynch (0-1), Kaylem McCabe

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 2-10 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-13

Second half goals from Colm Murphy gave Hunterstown victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in Ballygassan, a defeat which ensures the Barrs remain in trouble at the foot of the table.

In spite of Ciarán Markey’s goal, Rovers led 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Matthew O’Reilly; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenehan, Josh Crosbie; Bryan Sharkey, Chris McGlynn (0-1), Kalum Regan (0-1); Hugh Osborne (0-1), Darren McConnon (0-1); Ciarán Markey (1-0), Conor Osborne, Adam Hanratty (0-1); Máirtín Murphy (1-0), Oisín McGee (0-4), Pádraig Butterly (0-1)

Subs: Nicholas Butterly, Niall Woods, Brendan Simms, Michael McArdle

Hunterstown: Alan Fedigan; Phelim McQuillan, Patrick Taaffe, Paddy Mooney; David Finn, Muiris O Suilleabhain, Brendan Lennon; Ryan Ward, Tony McKenna; Alan Landy, Mark Brennan, Paul Carrie; Colm Murphy, Glen Mathews, Ryan Burns

ST. JOSEPH’S 2-8 ST. MOCHTA’S 1-11

An entertaining clash in Dromiskin finished all-square as St. Mochta’s moved back into the promotion play-off places.

The Louth Village men looked on course for victory, until a second half spurt from Joe’s saw them go in front courtesy of Oisín McGuinness’ goal, which came just seconds after his team had missed a penalty.

Cormac Smyth’s goal - after a flowing team move - gave Mochta’s the lead once more, but Jack Mulligan’s free at the death saw the honours shared.

St. Joseph’s: Seamus Quigley;Cian McGuinness, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary (1-0), David Kieran, Gabriel Bell; Thomas Smyth (0-1), Shane McQuillan; Jack Mulligan (0-3), Conall Smyth (0-2), Oisín McGuin- ness (1-0); Jack Barron (0-1), Craig Doherty, Alan Lynch (0-1)

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Philip Englishby (0-1), Liam Lawlor; Cormac Callan, Andrew English, Owen Lennon; Eamonn O’Neill (0-2), Gerry Garland (0-1); Dylan Farrell, Danny Kindlon (0-1), Ciaran McMahon (0-2); Stephen McCooey, Declan Byrne (0-4), Barry Mulholland

Sub: Cormac Smyth (1-0)

GLYDE RANGERS 0-8 OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-20

Plunkett’s made it two wins from two as Glyde were left staring at relegation after a 12-point loss.

The result was never really in doubt after Plunkett’s established a 0-11 to 0-4 interval lead.

Glyde Rangers: Anthony Nulty; Fiachre Sheridan, Gerard Farrell, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor McCullough, Mark O’Brien; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1), Cein Sheridan; Martin McArdle (0-1), Brian Duffy (0-1), Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (0-4), Niall Sharkey, Conor Sheridan (0-1)

Subs: David Devaney, JP Boyle, Barry Sharkey

Oliver Plunkett’s: Luke Haggins (0-2); Cillian Matthews, Davy McTeggart, Frank Daly; Gary Keogh (0-3), Cian Matthews, Barry Reynolds; Robbie Brodigan, Dean Carolan (0-3); Davy Lambe (0-1), Conor Early (0-1), Cian Brady (0-2); Trevor Walsh (0-3), Frank Taaffe (0-2), Kevin Keogh (0-1)

Subs: Seán Callaghan (0-1), Niall Murtagh (0-1)

ST. KEVIN’S 4-9 KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-13

St. Kevin’s gave their survival prospects a major boost by seeing off Kilkerley.

They led 2-4 to eight at the break, the goals coming from Patrick Duffy and Lee Crosbie, while the latter and James Clarke found the net to seal the deal, after Ciarán McGlynn’s three-pointer had given Emmets hope.

St. Kevin’s: Danny Crosbie; Aaron Roche, Finbar Lynch, Patrick Duff (1-0); Dylan Maher, Enda McKenna, Eoin McKenna (0-1); Lee Crosbie (2-8), Andrew Campbell; Aidan Craven Emmet Callan, TJ Doheny (0-1); James Clarke (1-0), Shane Meade, Barry Byrne

Subs: Paul Duff, Cillian McCullough, James Kieran, Colin Byrne, John King

Kilkerley: Ultan McElroy; Aaron McArdle, Neil Mulholland, Niall Mulholland; Shaun McElroy, Rian Hand, Ciarán Clarke; Conor Quigley, Darren Geoghegan; Ciarán McGlynn (1-2), Tadhg McEnaney (0-5), Kieran Murtagh; Ultan McEnaney (0-1), Daniel McKeown (0-1), Shane Lennon (0-4)

Subs: Ewan McEnteggart, Micheal Begley, Andrew McGuill, Darren Litchfield

