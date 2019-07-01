Teams and scorers from last weekend's Louth GAA Division Two games

Division Two
Dundalk Gaels' Errol Boyle and Ciarán O'Brien of O'Connell's during their Division Two meeting at The Ramparts on Friday night. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
DUNDALK GAELS 1-18 O’CONNELL’S 3-13
O’Connell’s remain in title contention after edging Gaels in a cracker in Dundalk.
The hosts led by two at the break, 1-11 to 2-6, but Cian Doyle’s goal in the second half turned the tide in favour of the Bellingham men, who led by six at one stage, before having to with- stand a late Gaels fightback.
It leaves Gaels in the final play-off spot, with O’Connell’s joint-top.
Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; James Lynch, Oisín Murray, Eamonn Kenny; Mark Hanna (0-1), Gary Shevlin, Jason Clarke; Errol Boyle, Jordan Keating; Emmet Lindsay, David McComish (0-1), Niall Hearty; Éanna McArdle (1-4), Barry Watters (0-2), Gerard McSorley (0-5)
Subs: Pádraig Fallon (0-2), Chris Sweeney, Jamie Faulkner
O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Emmet Byrne, Keith Ryan, Jason Carroll; Jackie Agnew (0-1), Paul McKeever, Stuart Osborne; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns; Conor Culligan, Andrew Sharkey (0-2), Conor McGill (0-1); Robert Quigley (1-6), Niall Conlon, Cian Doyle (2-3)
ST. FECHIN’S 1-11 YOUNG IRELANDS 0-10
St. Fechin’s took a step closer to the title by seeing off Young Irelands, with Eoghan Duffy’s goal proving decisive.
The winners led 1-5 to five at the break, with Ronan Holcroft in scoring form, but were made to battle in an end-to-end game where Derek Maguire performed strongly for Young Irelands.
St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Padraic O’Donohoe, Niall McCabe, Danny Burnell; Brian Devlin, Bevan Duffy, Matthew Flanagan; Donal Ryan, Paul Mathews (0-1); Eoghan Duffy (1-0), Joe Corrigan, Harry McCarthy 0-1; Ryan Walsh, Niall Devlin (0-1), Ronan Holcroft (0-8)
Subs: Adam O’Neill, Stephen McEvoy
Young Irelands: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray (0-1), Peter McCourt; Derek Maguire (0-4), Kevin Keelan, Shadam Azeez; Seán McLoughlin, Derek Rogers; Jordan O’Donoghue (0-2), Dermot Mone, Aidan Sheekey (0-2); Cian Ó Náraigh, Mark Savage, Peter Nixon
Subs: Johnny Lynch (0-1), Kaylem McCabe
NAOMH FIONNBARRA 2-10 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-13
Second half goals from Colm Murphy gave Hunterstown victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in Ballygassan, a defeat which ensures the Barrs remain in trouble at the foot of the table.
In spite of Ciarán Markey’s goal, Rovers led 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.
Naomh Fionnbarra: Matthew O’Reilly; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenehan, Josh Crosbie; Bryan Sharkey, Chris McGlynn (0-1), Kalum Regan (0-1); Hugh Osborne (0-1), Darren McConnon (0-1); Ciarán Markey (1-0), Conor Osborne, Adam Hanratty (0-1); Máirtín Murphy (1-0), Oisín McGee (0-4), Pádraig Butterly (0-1)
Subs: Nicholas Butterly, Niall Woods, Brendan Simms, Michael McArdle
Hunterstown: Alan Fedigan; Phelim McQuillan, Patrick Taaffe, Paddy Mooney; David Finn, Muiris O Suilleabhain, Brendan Lennon; Ryan Ward, Tony McKenna; Alan Landy, Mark Brennan, Paul Carrie; Colm Murphy, Glen Mathews, Ryan Burns
ST. JOSEPH’S 2-8 ST. MOCHTA’S 1-11
An entertaining clash in Dromiskin finished all-square as St. Mochta’s moved back into the promotion play-off places.
The Louth Village men looked on course for victory, until a second half spurt from Joe’s saw them go in front courtesy of Oisín McGuinness’ goal, which came just seconds after his team had missed a penalty.
Cormac Smyth’s goal - after a flowing team move - gave Mochta’s the lead once more, but Jack Mulligan’s free at the death saw the honours shared.
St. Joseph’s: Seamus Quigley;Cian McGuinness, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary (1-0), David Kieran, Gabriel Bell; Thomas Smyth (0-1), Shane McQuillan; Jack Mulligan (0-3), Conall Smyth (0-2), Oisín McGuin- ness (1-0); Jack Barron (0-1), Craig Doherty, Alan Lynch (0-1)
St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Philip Englishby (0-1), Liam Lawlor; Cormac Callan, Andrew English, Owen Lennon; Eamonn O’Neill (0-2), Gerry Garland (0-1); Dylan Farrell, Danny Kindlon (0-1), Ciaran McMahon (0-2); Stephen McCooey, Declan Byrne (0-4), Barry Mulholland
Sub: Cormac Smyth (1-0)
GLYDE RANGERS 0-8 OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-20
Plunkett’s made it two wins from two as Glyde were left staring at relegation after a 12-point loss.
The result was never really in doubt after Plunkett’s established a 0-11 to 0-4 interval lead.
Glyde Rangers: Anthony Nulty; Fiachre Sheridan, Gerard Farrell, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor McCullough, Mark O’Brien; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1), Cein Sheridan; Martin McArdle (0-1), Brian Duffy (0-1), Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (0-4), Niall Sharkey, Conor Sheridan (0-1)
Subs: David Devaney, JP Boyle, Barry Sharkey
Oliver Plunkett’s: Luke Haggins (0-2); Cillian Matthews, Davy McTeggart, Frank Daly; Gary Keogh (0-3), Cian Matthews, Barry Reynolds; Robbie Brodigan, Dean Carolan (0-3); Davy Lambe (0-1), Conor Early (0-1), Cian Brady (0-2); Trevor Walsh (0-3), Frank Taaffe (0-2), Kevin Keogh (0-1)
Subs: Seán Callaghan (0-1), Niall Murtagh (0-1)
ST. KEVIN’S 4-9 KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-13
St. Kevin’s gave their survival prospects a major boost by seeing off Kilkerley.
They led 2-4 to eight at the break, the goals coming from Patrick Duffy and Lee Crosbie, while the latter and James Clarke found the net to seal the deal, after Ciarán McGlynn’s three-pointer had given Emmets hope.
St. Kevin’s: Danny Crosbie; Aaron Roche, Finbar Lynch, Patrick Duff (1-0); Dylan Maher, Enda McKenna, Eoin McKenna (0-1); Lee Crosbie (2-8), Andrew Campbell; Aidan Craven Emmet Callan, TJ Doheny (0-1); James Clarke (1-0), Shane Meade, Barry Byrne
Subs: Paul Duff, Cillian McCullough, James Kieran, Colin Byrne, John King
Kilkerley: Ultan McElroy; Aaron McArdle, Neil Mulholland, Niall Mulholland; Shaun McElroy, Rian Hand, Ciarán Clarke; Conor Quigley, Darren Geoghegan; Ciarán McGlynn (1-2), Tadhg McEnaney (0-5), Kieran Murtagh; Ultan McEnaney (0-1), Daniel McKeown (0-1), Shane Lennon (0-4)
Subs: Ewan McEnteggart, Micheal Begley, Andrew McGuill, Darren Litchfield
