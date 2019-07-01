Dundalk Golf Club's senior panel beaten in the Regional final of the AIG Senior Cup

Despite hosting the event in Dundalk, the senior panel were beaten in the Regional final of the AIG Senior Cup on Sunday by an excellent Laytown & Bettytown team who now progress to the Leinster quarter-final.

The Meathmen laid down a very impressive marker in the strokeplay qualifying on Saturday when they led home the field by six shots with a combined score of 292 from the four counting scorecards. Greenore came next on 298 with Dundalk on 301 and Skerries on 302 as the top four advanced to Sunday’s matchplay semi-finals.

Laytown booked their place in the final with a comfortable 4-1 win over Skerries but the other semi-final went right to wire. Eoin Murphy and Josh Mackin were both winners for Dundalk while Aaron Grant and Conor Curran both lost to leave it at 2-2 with

Dundalk’s Neal MacKell one down with two to play. However, last year’s Junior Cup winner showed nerved of steel to win the two final holes in a dramatic finish and seal Dundalk’s place in the regional final.

Any hopes that home advantage would favour Dundalk in the final proved unfounded as the well prepared Laytown team took the first three matches to seal victory with Eoin Murphy losing 2&1 while Conor Curran and Neal MacKell were both beaten by two holes having taken their matches to the 18th. Aaron Grant and Josh Mackin were called in once the Layotwn secured their third point.

Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 – AIG Senior Cup Regional Qualifier - Qualifying: 292 Laytown & Bettystown; 298 Greenore; 301 Dundalk; 302 Skerries; 304 Co Louth; 308 Ardee; 313 Balcarrick; 315 Balbriggan; 320 Rush; 322 Hollywood Lakes. CSS: 73. Semi- finals: Laytown & Bettystown bt Sker- ries 4/1; Dundalk bt Greenore 3/2. Final: Laytown & Bettystown bt Dundalk 4/1.

Sunday, June 30 - Three Person Team Event – first: Oliver O’ Reilly (16), Martin Byrne (14), Andrew Mackell (29) 88pts/48. second: Damian Gartland (8), Conor McClenaghan (20), Sean Gallagher (19) 88pts/47.

Saturday, June 29 - Saturday Casual Singles Stableford - Overall: Robert Treanor (18) 39pts. CSS: 71.

Wednesday, June 26 - Open Singles Stableford - Overall: Jordan Mackin (10) 40/23pts, Category One (0-12): Alan McDermott (5) 40pts, Shane Hession (4) 38/22pts. Category Two (13-19): Bobby McCarthy (13) 39pts, Robert Treanor (18) 37pts. Category Three (20+): Oliver Callan (25) 36pts, Conor McClenaghan (20) 35/20/12/7pts. Best Gross: David Foy (+1, Laytown & Bettystown) 38pts. Best Juvenile: Cian Herr (28) 42pts. CSS: 36pts.