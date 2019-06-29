Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth post Rovers win: 'I thought the fans played a massive part'

Vinny Perth joked that Friday night’s crucial victory over Shamrock Rovers saw him “get carried away” for the first time in his seven years at the club.

The Dundalk FC head coach took full part in the post-match celebrations with the travelling cohort at Tallaght Stadium as The Lilywhites stretched their lead at the summit to eight points.

Indeed, there has been a 21-point turnaround at the table’s top since Dundalk last lost, in early April, as the champions have hit their stride.

“There was a massive turnout from our supporters tonight,” Perth said.

“This can sometimes be a hostile venue for travelling teams, but when your own supporters come and make as much noise as they did, I did say at the start of the year that we must do this together, as a group, and I thought the fans played a massive part.

“I probably got carried away at the end. In seven years I don’t think I’ve done that before, but it was really me trying to show appreciation for them and what they did for us.”

Perth felt Jamie McGrath was “excellent” when introduced during the second half, the Athboy man having played the vital pass for Seán Gannon’s winning goal.

He also took positives from the displays of Seán Murray and Robbie Benson, both of whom are on their way back from injury.

The Lilywhites’ boss conceded his team had to “dig in” with Rovers having much of the play in the first half and was eager to highlight the efforts of his leaders at the back.

“We dug in, we had to dig in. You get points in many different ways. We’ve played outstanding at times earlier on in the season and not got results, but this was a little bit different.

“From a defensive point of view, I thought Brian Gartland was a real leader and our two full-backs, Seán Gannon and Dane Massey, were very good defensively.

“It took until the second half for them to really get forward and be a threat, but all around, it was a dogged performance, which is not really what we’re about.

“At half-time, we fixed a few things and we were a bit more comfortable in the second half.”