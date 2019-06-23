Donal Sheridan wins Leslie Walker’s Professional’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Donal Sheridan won Leslie Walker’s Professional’s Prize on Sunday when he shot a 71 nett to pip a number of players for this coveted title.

Aaron Grant (+1), Declan Curtin (10), Colin Roche (6), Liam O’Reilly (8) and Mark Coan (26) all shot 72 nett, but had to settle for other prizes with Grant taking the Gross Prize, Curtin claiming Category One and Coan taking Category Three.

Seán O’Sullivan (18) took the Veteran’s Prize with a 73 nett while Malcolm Drake (15) won Category Two and Daniel Nordone (14) claimed the Juvenile Prize.

Curtin laid the foundation for his victory on the front nine which he covered in 39 gross with six pars and three bogeys giving him a nett 34 to the turn. Down the back he followed at birdie at 10 with four pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys at 12 and 15 to come home in 37 nett.

Caolan Rafferty finished sixth in qualifying for the Amateur Championship which took place last week at The Island and Portmarnock but he was knocked out in the last 32 of the matchplay by Finland’s Jonathan Jolkkonen. Rafferty opened up an early one hole lead and he was still one ahead with two to play having shaved the hole several times coming down the back nine. On the 17th Jolkkonen sank a long put to bring the match back to all square and he then won the last after Rafferty failed to get up and down from thick greenside rough having failed to hit the green by centimetres. In the qualifying rounds, Rafferty opened with a three over par 74 at The Island, and was left with some work to do the following day in Portmarnock.

He responded brilliantly with a four under par 68 and was the sixth leading qualifier on one under. After the disappointment of his early exit from the matchplay stage, there was some consolation for Rafferty when he moved to a career high 21st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and secured his place in next month’s American Amateur Championship.

There was disappointment on the inter-club front over the weekend as the Newsam Cup team lost to Knightsbrook while the North Leinster Mixed Foursomes team were beaten by Skerries. This weekend sees Dundalk host the regional qualifiers in the Senior Cup with 11 clubs involved. The strokeplay round takes place on Saturday with Dundalk teeing off from 8am with the top four qualifiers meeting in the matchplay rounds on Sunday with the semi-finals taking place from 8am and the final at 2:30pm. All support for our senior panel from club members would be greatly appreciated.

David Murden (10) won Wednesday’s Open Singles with an excellent score of 44pts which was six more than second place Dillon Green (7), while Paul Coburn (11) won the Saturday competition on countback after he tied with Maurice Murphy (3) on 36pts.

Open Week starts on July 1 with timesheets now open on the BRS System. Saturday, July 6 sees three Scratch Cups taking place with the Junior, Intermediate and Minor Cups all being decided over 18 holes. Entries for these cups are €10 for members and €25 for visitors and entries should be made through the Pro Shop on 042-9321731.

Sunday, June 23 – Leslie Walker’s Professional’s Prize – Overall: Donal Sheridan (9) 71. Gross: Aaron Grant (+1) 71. Veteran: Seán O’Sullivan (18) 73. Category One (up to 11): Declan Curtin (10) 72/34/20.67, Colin Roche (6) 72/34, Liam O Reilly (8) 72. Category Two (12-17): Malcolm Drake (15) 73/37.5, Derek Teather (15) 73, Ollie Reilly (16) 74. Category Three (18+): Mark Coan (26) 72, John Laverty (19) 73/36.5, John McLaughlin (25) 73. Juvenile: Daniel Nordone (14) 72/34. CSS: 73.

Saturday, June 22 - Singles Stableford – Overall: Paul Coburn (11) 36/21, Maurice Murphy (3) 36/20. CSS: 72/36.