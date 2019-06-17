Paul O'Hare is the big weekend winner at Dundalk Golf Club

Paul O’Hare was the winner of Lady Captain Criona O’Reilly’s Prize to men on Sunday when he shot 69 for the only sub-70 round of the day.

He pipped last year’s Golfer of the Year Clem Walshe (5) by one shot on a day when the course off the blue tees proved long and difficult for most of the 197 players who took part.

The 28 handicapper took full advantage of the holes where he had two shots particularly the first, seventh, eighth, 11th and 18th where he had nett birdies while parring three of the four par three holes was another major factor in his victory. O’Hare went out in 32 nett and returned in 37 nett for his three part total of 69.

Aaron Grant (+1) shot a level par 72 to claim the Gross Prize while Brian Ward (17) shot a nett 72 to take the Veteran’s Prize and Cillian Halpenny (19) was the Best Juvenile after returning a 76.

Conor Murphy (9), Bobby McCarthy (13) and George Rogers (19) won the Category Prizes.

Desmond Malone (27) with a fine score of 41pts captured Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford as he finished four points clear of the field.

Congratulations to our Senior Panel who are through to the Leinster semi-final after beating Carton House in last Saturday’s quarter-final in Seapoint. The Jimmy Bruen Shield team was also in action in Seapoint last Saturday, but failed to qualify for the next stage as did the Junior Cup team who were in action at Corballis Links. Best wishes to our Newsam Cup team who face Knightsbrook this Saturday.

Best wishes also to Caolan Rafferty who flies the flag for Dundalk in this week’s R&A Amateur Championship at Portmarnock and The Island. After two days of strokeplay qualifying the top 64 will battle it out for one of the most prestigious titles in amateur golf when the tournament moves to matchplay on Wednesday. Caolan got a great boost heading into the tournament when he rose to 22 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings following his third place finish at the St. Andrews Links Trophy.

Congratulations to Brendan Lawlor who has qualified for the EDGA Scottish Open which is a new 36-hole tournament for Golfers with a Disability that will run alongside the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick on July 13 and 14.

Sunday, June 16 - Lady Captain’s Prize to the Men (Stroke) – Overall: Paul O’Hare (28) 69, Clem Walshe (5) 70. Gross: Aaron Grant (+1) 72. Veterans: Brian Ward (17) 72. Category One (0 -11): Conor Murphy (9) 71/ 35.5, Conall Murdock (5) 71. Category Two (12-17): Bobby McCarthy (13) 74/35.5, Nicholas McShane (13) 74. Category Three (18+): George Rogers (19) 73, Brendan Tinnelly (20) 76/37.5. Best Juvenile: Cillian Halpenny (19) 76/35.5. CSS: 74.

Wednesday, June 12 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Desmond Malone (27) 41pts, Category One (0-12): Joseph Laverty (6) 37/21pts. Category Two (13-18): Pearse Murphy (18) 37pts. Category Three (19+): Brendan McElarney (23) 35/20pts. Best Gross: Joseph Laverty (6) 31/18pts. Best Juvenile: Ben Cahill (26) 37pts. CSS: 36pts.