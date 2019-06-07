Clarke's cracker helps Muirhevna Mor record NEFL derby win over battling Bellurgan

NEFL PREMIER DIVISION

Muirhevna Mor 3 Bellurgan United 2

Muirhevna Mor withstood a powerful second half display by Bellurgan to prevail in Thursday night’s derby in Dundalk.

Brendan Hughes scored the only goal of the first half to give Marc Griffin’s team an interval lead - following a half in which Bellurgan lost ’keeper Robert Arthur and defender Jason Long to injury. Left-back John Smyth having to deputise between the sticks.

A cracking half-volley from Gary Clarke doubled the Mor’s advantage early in the second half, before Tadhg O’Connor stylishly rolled past David Cooney to open Bellurgan’s account.

Nathan Murphy’s free-kick made it 3-1, before Sheelan once again got Bellurgan to within the minimum, following a meandering run and finish, but, try and they did, United weren’t able to make their dominance count over the remaining 25 minutes.

Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Gavin Smith, Jimmy Cooney, Paul Mallon, Nathan Murphy; Vinny Smith, Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Brendan Hughes; Micky O’Kane, Paudi Hearty

Subs: Brian Begley, Colin Finan, Ciarán Jamison

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Owen Armstrong, Jason Long, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Ray Finnegan, Daniel McDonald, Shane O’Brien; Niall Donnelly, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Dermot Treanor, Joe Needham, Patrick Lynch