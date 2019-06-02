Colm Coburn shoots the lights out at Dundalk Golf Club

Eighteen handicapper Colm Coburn shot one of the best rounds in recent times around Dundalk when he returned a nine under par 63 on Sunday to win the Irwin Lockington Salver by five shots.

Two birdie twos at the par three ninth and 17th were key to his low round as he came home with an impressive gross score of 81.

He went out in 32 nett thanks to that birdie at the ninth and pars at the second, seventh and eighth with his only blemish being a double bogey five at the par three fifth.

The strong wind certainly didn’t deter Coburn and on the back nine he parred the 10th and 13th before birdieing the 17th and parring the final hole as he came home in 31 nett.

Noel Crowe (24) with a net 68 led the chasing pack while Fergal Harte (6) with a 76 had the day’s best gross score and James Reilly (17) with a 73 won the Juvenile Prize. The Category prizes went to Fergal Sexton (9), Dermot McKenna (17) and John Oakes (26)

Paul Coburn (12) with 41pts won the first of this season’s Saturday Singles Stableford competitions, while Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford was won by Ciaran Daly (17) with an excellent score of 45pts.

The Barton Cup team bowed out of this year’s competition when they lost their third round tie against Royal Tara by 3.5 to 1.5. Neil MacKell and Conor Hackett were the only Dundalk winners on the day as they clicked from the off by birdieing the first to go one up and sealed victory with wins on 13, 14 and 15. Aidan Thornton and Billy Cairns lost 2&1 in a tight match that turned when the Dundalk pairing lost 14 and 15, won 16 and then lost 17 to lose the match, 2&1.

Mark Gorham and Trevor Giff won the first two holes to go two up in their match but wayward shots that ended up out of bounds allowed Royal Tara to peg them back and the pairings were all square through 13. The Meath men then won 14, despite almost going out of bounds twice, when they got up and down from the back of the green for birdie. They then birdied 15 and sealed a 3&2 win when taking 16 with a par.

Neil Mullooly and Mickey Coburn were also hauled back after going two up after eight holes. Royal Tara won the next three holes to go one up after 11 and held that lead until the 17th when Dundalk made it all square with one to play. However, the Meath side holed their par putt on the last to claim the all-important third point in the overall match.

The remaining match was another close encounter as Conor Curran and Bobby McCarthy were all square with five to play. A wayward tee shot on 15 and a lost ball on 16 saw them go two down with two to play when the match was called in and declared a half as Royal Tara had collected the three points needed to advance to Round Four and a meeting with The Island.

Caolan Rafferty shot a super five under par 66 in the final round of the Brabazon Trophy in England to climb through the field from T44 and finish in 10th place. Caolan, who had shot rounds of 70, 74 and 73 in the three previous rounds, was actually eight under for his round after 13 holes but dropped three shots over the final five holes. The Brabazon Trophy is the English Open Strokeplay Championship and his top ten finish should help Caolan continue his climb under the World Rankings where he is currently lying in 35th place.

Sunday, June 2 - Irwin Lockington Salver – Overall: Colm Coburn (18) 63, Noel Crowe (24) 68. Gross: Fergal Harte (6) 76. Category One (0-11): Fergal Sexton (9) 69, Jim Caraher (8) 71. Category Two (12-17): Dermot McKenna (17) 74/36.5, Gerard O’Keeffe (13) 74. Category Three (18+): John Oakes (26) 72/35, George Rogers (20) 72. Best Juvenile: James Reilly (17) 73. CSS: 73.

Saturday, June 1 - Singles Stableford – Overall: Paul Coburn (12) 41pts, Aaron Waite (12) 39pts, Gerard Carroll (8) 37pts. CSS:72/36.

Wednesday, May 29 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Ciaran Daly (17) 45pts, E J Hanratty (9) 39pts. Category One (0-11): Fionntan Lawlor (3) 38/20pts. Category Two (12-19): Gerard O Keeffe (13) 36/16/11pts. Category Three (20+): Eamonn Arthur (21) 36pts. Best Gross: Fionntan Lawlor (3) 35pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (25) 33pts. CSS: 72/36pts.