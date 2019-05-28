Dundalk FC drawn at home in EA SPORTS Cup semi-final

Dundalk FC have been drawn at home to Bohemians in the semi-finals of the EA SPORTS Cup.

Holders Derry City host Waterford in the other last four tie.

The ties will be played on August 5, August Bank Holiday Monday, with kick-off times to be confirmed.

Vinny Perth's Lilywhites knocked out UCD last night, while Bohs proved too much for Cork City at Dalymount Park.

Dundalk host Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday night.