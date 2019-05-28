EA Sports Cup
Dundalk FC drawn at home in EA SPORTS Cup semi-final
EA SPORTS Cup
Dundalk FC's Chris Shields and Ryan Swan of Bohemians are locked in battle during the team's recent SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Oriel Park. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC have been drawn at home to Bohemians in the semi-finals of the EA SPORTS Cup.
Holders Derry City host Waterford in the other last four tie.
The ties will be played on August 5, August Bank Holiday Monday, with kick-off times to be confirmed.
#Bohs have been drawn away to Dundalk in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup.— Bohemian FC ⚫ (@bfcdublin) May 28, 2019
The tie will be played August Bank Holiday Monday (August 5th). pic.twitter.com/G1swkTJPJd
Vinny Perth's Lilywhites knocked out UCD last night, while Bohs proved too much for Cork City at Dalymount Park.
Dundalk host Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on