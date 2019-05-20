Coilin Roche romps to victory in Dundalk Golf Club's Singles Stableford sponsored by The Park Café

Coilin Roche won the first competition of Open Week on Sunday when he romped to victory in the Singles Stableford sponsored by The Park Café.

The six handicapper shot a blemish free 44pts as he went around the course in 70 gross and carded an eagle, two birdies and 13 pars with his two bogeys coming at the index one and two holes where he had shots.

After opening with four pars and that bogey at the fourth, Roche eagled the par five sixth before going on to birdie the par five seventh as he went out in 34 strokes and 23pts.

Down the back nine he was steadiness personified as he came home in 36 strokes and 21pts. He parred seven of the nine holes and bogeyed the index two 11 and birdied the par three 13th.

That gave him three points to spare at the top of the leaderboard as John McGeady took second overall thanks to a back nine of 24pts which enabled him to edge out Adrian Kenny (19) by one point on countback after both finished on 41pts along with Club President Dessie Ward.

Kenny took the Category Three prize while Ward claimed Cateogry Two and Jim Caraher (9) was the winner of Category One. Roche’s gross score of 38pts was the best gross and Eoin Purton (21) took the Juvenile Prize with 36pts.

Tim Jewell (29) shot 42pts on Wednesday to win the Open Singles by two points from Eamonn Arthur (22).

Open Week continues all this week and there are still some slots available on some of the timesheets which can be accessed via the BRS system. An additional event has been arranged for Friday, May 24, at 5pm. It is a two person semi-open team event for ladies and gents with two scores to count at the first and ninth.

Eoin Murphy had a disappointing end to the Irish Amateur Open Championship at Rosses Point after putting himself in the running for a top finish in his first appearance in the event. Rounds of 71, 68 and 72 saw him climb steadily through the field and start the final round in joint tenth place and just four shots off second place on two under.

But after bouncing back from a bogey five at the second with a birdie four at the third, the wheels started to come off for the 18 year old as he bogeyed the fourth and sixth to turn two over the day and level par for the tournament. Down the back nine he dropped seven shots as he doubled bogeyed three holes and bogeyed another to finish tied 37th.

However, Murphy will take a lot of positives from the week as he returns to inter-club action this weekend when the club’s senior panel begin their defence of the Leinster Barton Shield pennant they won for the first time in the club’s history last year. Dundalk are among 13 clubs who will tee it up at Killeen Castle on Saturday in the regional qualifier with the top four qualifiers from the strokeplay round going forward to the matchplay semi-finals at 8:30am on Sunday morning. Only the winner of Sunday afternoon’s final will advance to the Leinster Finals on July 27 in Royal Tara.

Our Barton Cup team face Royal Tara in the third round of this year’s competition while our Irish Senior Mixed Foursomes team had a great 4-1 win over Greenore on Sunday to continue their run.

Caolan Rafferty, who missed the Irish Amateur Open because he is currently doing exams, has risen to an all-time high of 33rd on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Council are holding an information meeting next Monday night, May 27, at 7:30pm in the Clubhouse to brief members on the work done to date by the Strategic Review Group. All club members are invited to attend.

Sunday, May 19 - Open Singles Stableford sponsored by The Park Café - Overall: Colin Roche (6) 44pts, John McGeady (24) 41/24pts. Category One (0-11): Jim Caraher (9) 40pts, Niall McCaul (8) 39/18pts. Category Two (12-17): Dessie Ward (13) 41pts, Nicholas McShane (17) 40pts. Category Three (18+): Adrian Kenny (19) 41/23pts, Gerry Byrne (19) 38pts. Best Gross: Colin Roche (6) 38pts. Best Juvenile: Eoin Purton (21) 36pts. CSS: 36pts.

Wednesday, May 15 - Open Singles Stableford - Overall: Tim Jewell (29) 42pts, Eamonn Arthur (22) 40pts. Category One (0-14): Richard Newell (4) 39pts. Category Two (15-20): Pat McGuinness (15) 39pts. Category Three (21+): Gerard O’Hare (28, Belvoir Park) 39pts. Best Gross: Conor Curran (1) 35/18pts. CSS: 72/36pts.