Dundalk striker named in Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21 squad

Dundalk-native Michael O'Connor has been named in Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21 squad for the European Championship qualifier at Tallaght Stadium later this month.

The Linfield striker is part of the 23-man squad for the match against Luxembourg, which includes eight players currently plying their trade in the League of Ireland.

O'Connor had previously stated that he would declare for the North, but was included in Kenny's first U21 panel last month and it would now seem as though he's intent on playing for the Boys in Green.

The 20-year-old worked with Kenny at Dundalk FC before moving to Shamrock Rovers in 2017.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad vs Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O'Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick's Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O'Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Waterford, on loan from Ipswich Town).