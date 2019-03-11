Dreadnots score seven goals to see off Naomh Fionnbarra and qualify for Sheelan Cup last four

Sheelan Cup quarter-final

Naomh Fionnbarra 0-5 Dreadnots 7-11

Dreadnots fired in seven goals as they booked a place in the Paddy Sheelan Cup semi-final with victory over Naomh Fionnbarra on Saturday night.

The highlight of the game was a hat-trick from Liam Shevlin who finished with a personal tally of 3-2 in what was an impressive team performance.

The damage was done in the opening quarter of this game in Clogherhead as the home side hit the net four times to effectively put the game beyond the Finbarr’s.

It was Anthony Lynch who claimed the first goal of the game with just over five minutes on the clock to give his side the perfect start.

The visitors hadn’t recovered from that setback when Darragh Shevlin pounced to score a second goal on 11 minutes and his side continued to turn the screw as Liam Shevlin scored his first goal of the game.

There was no stopping the Clogher men at that stage and before the first quarter had elapsed Jay Hughes raised the green flag for the fourth time.

The Finbarr’s did get some respite in the second quarter as they kept their goal intact, but they still faced a moun- tain to climb at the break as they trailed by 4-6 to 0-4.

The third quarter saw little in the way of goalmouth action as the Dreadnots remained firmly in control. Ronan Fitzpatrick added the fifth goal on 47 minutes before Liam Shevlin struck two late goals to claim a hat-trick and seal a comfortable win.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Matthew O’Reilly; Hugh McGrane, James Butterly, Kalem Regan; Bryan Sharkey (0-1), Chris McGlynn, Niall Woods; John Doyle, Darren McConnon (0-1); Ciarán Markey, Conor Osborne, Máirtín Murphy; Bernard Osborne (0-2), Gary Matthews, Adam Hanratty

Subs: Martin O’Neill, Pádraig Murphy (0-1), Michael McArdle, Gary Matthews, Ciarán Boyle

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Conor Clarke, David O’Brien, Derek Shevlin; Aaron Scullion, Pádraig Rath, Barry Faulkner; Darragh Shevlin (1-1), Páraic Smith (0-4); Carl Monaghan, Peter Kirwan (0-1), Liam Shevlin (3-2); Jay Hughes (1-1), Antony Lynch (1-1), Nathan Sutherland (0-1)

Subs: Ronan Fitzpatrick (1-0), Tony Óg Smith, Fergal McGuigan, Ronan Califf