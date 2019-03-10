Kevin Barry masters the difficult conditions to triumph in Sunday's Winter Series at Dundalk Golf Club

Ten handicapper Kevin Barry mastered the difficult conditions last Sunday to win the latest competition in the Winter Series sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra Blackrock.

The wind, rain and cold didn’t affect Barry as he returned an impressive 41pts to lead the field home by two clear points.

Colin Roche (5) took Category One on 39pts while Derek Teather (16) shot 35pts to take Category Two with last week’s winner Michael Browne (22) continuing his impressive form by returning 37pts to take Category Three despite a deduction of two points for previous Winter Series wins.

Eoin Murphy collected his second gross prize of the year from the recent Hilary Golf Society Outing to Laytown & Bettystown. He shot a two under par 69 in the rain for back to back prizes having won the gross in the Seapoint outing.

This Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day and a day of celebration is planned at Dundalk Golf Club with a Four Man Champagne Team event being followed by a nine hole Scotch mixed foursomes competition which will have a shotgun start at 1pm. The timesheet for both events is currently open. Golf will be followed by dinner and music by The McCollum Brothers from 4 to 6pm. The Dinner menu is available at the bar and booking is essential with the bar. A 2 course meal with tea/coffee is €20 and a 3 course meal with tea/coffee is €25.

